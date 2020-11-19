Comprehensive Healthcare has entered an agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that will keep a Yakima group home for veterans in operation.
The group home is operated by Comprehensive and had been funded by a Veterans Affairs per diem grant the past 20 years.
Known as the VIP House, the group home at 301 S. Sixth St. provides shelter for eight veterans and a case manager who connects them to employment and social services.
But in June, its operations were jeopardized when the VA announced it would no longer provide the annual grant. Last year the grant amount was $87,000.
At that time, Comprehensive promised to find alternative funding or housing for those veterans. Last month Comprehensive secured a HUD contract to keep the VIP House operating.
The VIP House was established in 1999 and the property was donated by the city, which allows for low operational costs.
“We are grateful for the partnership with the city of Yakima as they donated the property 20 years ago and have been supporters of this program since the very beginning. We are also grateful for the collaboration and support received from the VA while working with them to ensure this program continued,” Comprehensive President and CEO Jodi Daly said in a news release.
The group home will be funded through a veterans housing voucher that will increase services. Previously veterans were allowed to stay at the group home for up to two years. Now there will be no time limit.
Also, veterans living there will receive assistance with other living expenses, up to 100%, based on their income.
Veterans can apply for the housing voucher program or connect with VA services through Comprehensive. More information can be obtained on Comprehensive’s website or by calling 509-317-2676.