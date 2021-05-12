Comprehensive Healthcare will have a series of virtual classes to strengthen mental health awareness and response in the community amid Mental Health Awareness Month this May.
- A free 90-minute Suicide Awareness For Everyone (SAFE) training beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, is “designed to empower individuals to intervene when someone is experiencing thoughts of suicide, and dispel common myths regarding suicide and mental health,” according to the registration site. Participants in the virtual class will learn statistics, prevention, awareness, and how to help in the event of a crisis, among other things.
- On May 20, therapists and peer counselors will participate in a “Ask Me Anything” Facebook Live event starting at 4:30 p.m at www.facebook.com/ComprehensiveHealthcare.
- A free stress, self-care and resilience training is geared toward finding resources and practices for coping with stress, with a spotlight on balancing work-life stress amid the pandemic. The event will be held virtually from noon-1 p.m. May 25.
Visit https://comphc.org/blog/calendar-of-events/ for more Comprehensive Healthcare event details and to register.