Recently completed renovations to Comprehensive Healthcare’s Medication Assisted Treatment clinic in Yakima will allow more community members to get help treating their addiction.
The renovations to the clinic, which include additional dosing areas and public spaces to reduce congestion inside the clinic, come during a time when drug-related overdose deaths continue to rise in the state of Washington. In 2021 alone, the Washington State Department of Health recorded upward of 2,000 overdose deaths, a 66% increase compared to 2019.
Dr. Frank Garner, chief medical officer for Comprehensive Healthcare, said the renovations are part of a greater effort to increase the clinic’s capacity and comfort for its clients. The clinic is at 402 S. Fourth Ave., entrance 5.
Garner said the clinic is focused on treating opioid addiction, and the prevalence of fentanyl makes the increased drug-screening capacity more necessary.
“Although the first word is medication, the emphasis really needs to be on treatment,” Garner said.
In addition to providing clients with doses of suboxone and methadone, Garner said focusing on the whole person or the factors in a person’s life that led to addiction is just as important.
“We have counselors, we have lifestyle counselors, support staff, peer counselors and medical providers who evaluate the needs of a person in regards to what medication might be supportive or helpful for them,” Garner said. “Many of these people are also receiving mental health care from us.”
Small amounts of fentanyl can be deadly. As of early June, Yakima County has had 34 suspected or confirmed overdose deaths, with the majority related to fentanyl. The county had 46 this time last year, according to the Yakima County coroner’s office.
The clinic renovations came as a result of increased federal funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
In addition to other state funds and grants, the funding allows the people who need the services to access help. Though Comprehensive Healthcare will work with insurance providers like Medicaid, Garner said the clinic requires little more than proof of identity to provide treatment.
“To be enrolled in the program, you just need to be able to prove one way or another that you are who you are and that we have some documentation that you really do need this treatment. Maybe you have withdrawal symptoms or have gone through withdrawal symptoms in the past,” Garner said.
To learn more about the services provided by the clinic, visit Comprehensive Healthcare’s website or call a Client Advocate at 800-490-1166 or 509-576-4319.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.