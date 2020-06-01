Comprehensive Health-care has been awarded almost $2 million to increase services to people with serious mental illness and substance use disorders, and to increase outreach to Yakima’s diverse populations, over a two-year project.
Jodi Daly, president and CEO of Comprehensive Health, said the organization received the $1.99 million grant due to Comprehensive’s already-established continuum of care.
The grant is specific to Yakima County, but the funds will help increase capacity across the organization, Daly said.
Expanded services under the program will include an increase in access to
medication-assisted treatment, the hiring of peer support specialists to help individuals transition back to the community from inpatient treatment, and four mental health first-aid trainings free of charge to community members.
Comprehensive plans to train five staff to provide support to community organizations and first responders following traumatic events. The organization also plans to hire additional counselors and peer support specialists to serve in schools, including those in the Yakama Nation.
The organization also plans to hire a liaison to offer evidence-based treatment options and strengthen relationships with the Yakama Nation, in a specific effort to provide more culturally appropriate behavioral health care, a news release said.
Pacific Northwest University will be a partner in the project, helping to track progress, Daly said.