Community tensions still high in Toppenish in fallout of district investigation

More than 100 people showed up to a heated Toppenish school board meeting Tuesday as the community continues to grapple with the conclusions of an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by two former district employees.
Johnny L. and Bertha Cerna, who worked at Toppenish High School, were fired Jan. 31, 2022, after a monthslong investigation by an attorney hired by the district. That investigator found credibility in claims that Johnny and Bertha had developed inappropriately close relationships with a Toppenish High School student and that Johnny Cerna had attempted to solicit sex from her. The lawyer also found it more probable than not that Johnny and Bertha Cerna provided that student with alcohol and inappropriately handled firearms on campus.
Johnny Cerna is the son of district superintendent John M. Cerna.
Johnny and Bertha Cerna were discharged from their positions after the report was turned over to the district in January. The board ratified the decision at Tuesday’s meeting as a part of its consent agenda.
Community input
Before the meeting, about two dozen community members and district employees gathered outside the high school. Several said they wanted to see the school board and superintendent Cerna held accountable for the way the investigation was handled.
Sunshine Shirley has five children who have attended Toppenish schools. She said she does not feel represented by the board and would like to see all new members and a new superintendent. She disapproved of the board’s decision to extend Cerna’s contract and give him a 3% raise, which was made at the January 2022 board meeting following a vote of no confidence from the Toppenish Education Association.
“We all are tired of this,” she said.
Inside, the Toppenish High School auditorium was packed, with some meeting attendees spilling into the hallway and nearby cafeteria area. Several had posters with messages such as “TSD is not a family business” and “End nepotism now." At least three security guards were posted around the auditorium. A Toppenish School District employee said it is normal for security guards to attend board meetings.
Over a dozen people spoke during the community input section of the meeting, with over half criticizing the board or superintendent Cerna.
Former Toppenish employee David Hinojosa, who has spoken out against the district in the past, said the district failed to provide a safe learning and working environment for its students and employees. He cited findings from the investigation, including the claim that Johnny Cerna was intoxicated and armed at a district firearms training, which the investigator concluded was credible.
He called upon superintendent Cerna to resign and indicated he wanted to see the board members recalled. Hinojosa received applause from the audience, with some giving him a standing ovation.
Former Toppenish student Kákya Walptaykt said she did not feel safe while at school. She identified herself as a sexual trauma survivor during her statement before the board, and gave the Herald-Republic permission to identify her by her traditional name.
She said she and her siblings had been mistreated by school staff and had been bullied by her peers. She called on the board and Cerna to resign.
Each community member had three minutes to speak, and a timer was displayed on a screen near the front of the auditorium. Walptaykt kept speaking after the time limit. Board president Clara Jimenez told her she needed to sit down and called for security when Walptaykt continued speaking. When a guard approached her, Walptaykt stopped and returned to her seat. Audience members cheered her on.
A few community speakers were there to give support to the board. Lolita Ceja, the district’s Indian Education director, said she supported the termination of Johnny and Bertha Cerna. She said she appreciated all the hard work superintendent Cerna had done to secure funding and advocate for the community.
Toppenish School District alum Manuel Lopez spoke in support of the district in response to a no confidence vote in the board that the teacher’s union gave at the last meeting. He listed the district's accomplishments, including its sports programs and construction projects at several school sites. He thanked superintendent Cerna for funding he secured for the district.
After the meeting, board president Jimenez said she was glad to see so many community members attend the meeting. She said that the board is listening to their feedback.
Jimenez reiterated that the board was told by its attorney not to speak about the investigation while it was active. She stressed that superintendent Cerna was never a part of the investigation and that it was handled by the district’s assistant superintendent and head of Human Resources Shawn Myers.
Teachers speak out
Toppenish Education Association Co-President Katie Haynes shared a report from district staff who wanted to speak out, but feared losing their jobs in retaliation. Multiple anonymous staff called for superintendent Cerna to resign.
One TEA member said that had the accused educators not been the son of the superintendent, they would have been fired immediately, Haynes read. That same member also said the district has become an embarrassment within the Yakima Valley.
Another anonymous employee said the district’s motto of “we do what’s best for kids” is a joke and accused the board of tolerating nepotism, corruption and inequality, Haynes read.
Board president Jimenez said after the meeting that she heard teachers’ concerns. She said she wished they had included their names so she could talk with them but understood why it was anonymous.
School board opening
Jimenez announced Gonzalo Macias’ resignation from the school board at Tuesday’s meeting. That leaves the District 4 member position open.
According to board policies and procedures, if a seat becomes available, the remaining board members will appoint a replacement who lives within the boundaries of the vacant district. The board must collect applications after notifying the public and interview candidates in a public meeting. The appointee serves until the next school board election, which is in November 2023.
Jimenez thanked Macias for his service on the board and encouraged anyone living in the district boundaries to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.