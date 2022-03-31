Toppenish School District employees and community members raised concerns this week over the district’s firearms policy and procedures after reports surfaced of two incidents of unauthorized firearms on campus.
Since 2014, the district has allowed some administrators to carry firearms as a part of its school safety plan. These individuals are largely kept anonymous for security reasons, according to district officials. They must have a concealed weapons permit and undergo training led by Justin Mallonee of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
The Critical Incident Response Team is made up of armed staff members and would be the first line of defense in an active shooter situation, district officials said at a community meeting Tuesday at Toppenish High School. The district also has a School Safety and Security Advisory Committee that includes law enforcement, staff, community stakeholders and insurance personnel, according to documents distributed at the meeting.
Community members and district employees said they worry policies and procedures regarding firearms were not followed in two instances last school year.
Unauthorized firearms
A district investigation carried out by Yakima lawyer Sarah Wixson looked into potential instances of mishandled firearms by former Toppenish High School Vice Principal Johnny L. Cerna and former THS teacher Bertha Cerna.
Johnny Cerna hung up when asked for comment by phone. Bertha Cerna’s voicemail was full.
The investigation found claims more probable than not that Johnny Cerna showed up intoxicated and with a live firearm to a training in February 2021 that was only supposed to include airsoft guns and that Bertha Cerna brought a handgun to the THS campus in May 2021. The district fired Johnny and Bertha Cerna in January 2022, following the conclusion of the reports, which found credibility in additional claims of inappropriate behavior involving the married couple.
Johnny Cerna is the son of district Superintendent John M. Cerna, who was present at the community meeting Tuesday.
In her report on Johnny Cerna, Wixson wrote that during an active shooter training held in February 2021, employees were told to leave firearms at home for safety reasons. However, multiple faculty members said Johnny Cerna showed up at the training iintoxicated and one administrator said Cerna brought his firearm, according to the report.
The administrator told Assistant Superintendent and Human Resources Director Shawn Myers about the incident, according to the report. Myers confirmed to the Yakima Herald-Republic Wednesday that he told Superintendent Cerna about the incident shortly after he was made aware of it.
Johnny Cerna denied coming to the training intoxicated and told Wixson he took his gun to his car, according to the report.
Administrators and co-directors of safety Eligio Jimenez and Scott Kallenberger said that Justin Mallonee was in charge of that training and the incident was not reported to them. Justin Mallonee also said the incident was not reported to him and he had not been aware of it at the time.
Community members at the meeting asked how it was possible the heads of safety were unaware of the incident.
“In order for you guys to have firearms carried in these buildings with all these kids, you have to know everything about everybody. That answer is not acceptable,” said community member and former district employee David Hinojosa.
Community members also pointed out that Johnny Cerna should not have been allowed to remain on the response team after the incident. Myers confirmed Wednesday that to his knowledge, Johnny Cerna was not removed from the CIRT following the February 2021 incident.
Superintendent Cerna said he was present at that training, and he did not smell alcohol on Johnny Cerna’s breath. He also cast doubts on the investigative findings during the meeting.
“Not everything in that report was right, I just want you to know that,” Superintendent Cerna said.
After the meeting concluded, Superintendent Cerna would not comment on his level of confidence in the report and directed media inquiries to Myers.
“I think that she (Wixson) conducted a thorough investigation that was multi-faceted,” Myers said after the meeting.
In a follow-up interview Wednesday, Myers said the district acted upon the investigative findings.
Community members also raised concerns over an incident involving Bertha Cerna. According to Wixson’s report on Bertha Cerna, an administrator saw a handgun in Bertha Cerna’s purse while on campus in May 2021.
Bertha Cerna denied bringing a real gun to campus and said it was a toy gun, according to the report.
Wixson concluded that based on available evidence, it was more probable than not that Bertha Cerna did in fact bring a gun onto campus, according to the report.
“I’m concerned of the oversight of everything because — first off I’m concerned that there was a person that’s not part of the program that allegedly brought a gun on to campus and it was unsecured. Oh, my God, I can’t even imagine if something would have happened in that situation,” said Kara Supnet, a THS employee.
Superintendent Cerna again questioned incident as described in the report, asking if anyone referencing the report had seen the gun. He referred to these “rumors” and said the incident was not reported to him or other safety staff, like Jimenez and Kallenberger.
Supnet pointed out that this incident must have been reported at some point if it was under investigation by Wixson, who was hired by the district to look into these claims.
Toppenish Education Association Co-President Neal Pendlebury said the police should have been called when Bertha Cerna brought an unauthorized firearm onto campus. Multiple community members questioned why the safety team did not follow up and speak to the employees who reported witnessing these incidents.
Fellow TEA Co-President Katie Haynes said some teachers are afraid to come to work because to them it seems like the firearms policies are not being properly followed.
“And I have to be able to reassure them that that is a safe policy, it is being overseen properly, the people are trustworthy that are carrying the guns that are here to protect you and they know what to do when the situation pops up … That’s really what it boils down to,” Haynes said.
Moving forward
Superintendent Cerna agreed to re-evaluate and potentially update the firearms policies and procedures. He said he would meet with Robyn Johnson, the THS employee who requested the community meeting and pointed out potential holes in the policy. Changes to the policy will need to be approved by the Toppenish school board.
He also encouraged staff and community members who hear about any dangerous incidents to report them.
After the meeting, Myers said that the district will take measures to ensure that proper reporting procedures are in place and well known to staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.