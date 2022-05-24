The infant formula shortage continues to stress parents across the nation, including here in the Yakima Valley. Shelves in local major stores have been noticeably bare in recent weeks.
The Washington State Department of Health recently shared advice for parents struggling to find formula, and offered this list of resources.
The shortage followed the closure of the nation’s largest manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.
Experts advise parents to reach out to their family’s pediatrician, check smaller stores for supply and look for social media groups that share information on locally available formula. “Formula find & swap Yakima” is one such Facebook group where parents post their formula finds or needs.
The Yakima Herald-Republic spoke with pediatrician Dr. Jocelyn Pedrosa, who is the chief medical officer for Yakima Neighborhood Health Services. She gave additional advice for families and cautioned against using homemade formula or watering down formula to make it last longer.
What is your top piece of advice to families who are right now worried about feeding their infants?
It’s a real cause for concern, so I really understand their anxiety and worry. But the piece of advice that I would give them would be to reach out to their child’s medical director, medical provider or to look up advice from the American Academy of Pediatrics or contact their local WIC office if they’re on WIC, instead of relying on things like homemade recipes or other forms of feeding your infant that may not be as safe.
(WIC stands for Women, Infants and Children and is a federal program to supplement nutritional needs for low-income families. YNHS helps run the WIC program in Yakima.)
Are there any safe alternatives to store-bought formula?
There are a couple of answers to that. One is if your baby is on a regular formula, not one of those that are specialized for certain medical diagnoses or certain severe allergies, then it’s safe to move from one brand of regular formula to another. Also, if your baby’s at least 6 months old, and doesn’t have any special allergies or special health care needs that require a specialized formula, then temporarily switching to whole cow’s milk is an option.
What are some potential consequences of infants not receiving proper nutrition?
Well, there are all sorts of possible complications, because formula is balanced in terms of vitamins and nutrients and protein and calories that are safe for the babies and able to be metabolized by a baby’s kidneys and liver. So, there’s a danger, for example, of diluting formula to make it last longer, because things like electrolytes in the blood get diluted or unbalanced. And that could have severe complications, even seizures, if a baby ingests too much water, for example, and not a balance of other nutrients. Long term there could be dire consequences in terms of growth and development of the brain and, therefore, of the baby’s ultimate developmental milestones like in speech or motor skills, for example.
Are you seeing more families come in recently for nutrition-related issues in their infants?
We’re seeing more families reach out and ask about where they can get formula because they’ve been to the stores and are having difficulty finding formula. Some of our patients reach out when their baby is on a specialized formula, like hydrolyzed formula, so that we can help them locate a safe alternative or even fill out the paperwork so that we can get the formula or a safe alternative from other manufacturers. Throughout the pandemic, so before this shortage, we would see some patients with concerning issues with regard to growth and development.
Is it considered safe to get formula from, say, a family friend who has extra?
Well, that can be tricky. First of all, if you’re getting it from a friend, I would just make sure that it’s unopened and isn’t expired, so there’s a use-by date there.
Is there anything people in the community can do to help families who are struggling to find formula?
If you do find formula, the American Academy of Pediatrics has asked families to not hoard. A 10- to 14-day supply is what I’ve heard recommended, so that more families can avail of the supply.
