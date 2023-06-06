Jessica Humphreys was working in a bank years ago before she took the plunge into the government sector, when in 1999 she began working in the Yakima County Clerk’s Office.
She was No. 2 to the elected clerk and was responsible for the office’s financial, personnel and procedural needs. In 2015, she was recruited by Superior Court to manage the budget complexities of Superior and Juvenile courts.
In August 2018, she was named director of Superior Court.
She supervises not only courts presiding over criminal, family and domestic matters, but also therapeutic courts such as drug and mental health courts. Keeping the courts operating is important, as Humphreys explains in a Q&A with the Yakima Herald-Republic.
How did you get into this field of work?
I was working at a bank in town and decided to apply for a job at the county. I was 23 years old and wanted to find a job that made a difference. I took a job in the clerk’s office as a financial specialist, thinking I would only be there a couple of years, but I kept learning new things. My appreciation for our legal system evolved and I learned a deep respect for the way the legal system impacts our lives.
As the years went by, I learned more, I met more people, and made new connections. I quickly learned the work of the courts required more than on-the-job training. I pursued training and education to enhance my effectiveness. I received certification in court management from the National Center for State Courts and became a certified public official.
Government, even on a local level, functions in ways dramatically different from the private sector. I needed the additional education to be able to navigate the unique requirements of personnel management and resources in government. It was also during this time I pursued and received my master’s degree.
Exactly what are your duties?
I direct and manage the programs and services of Superior Court, Juvenile Court, and Pretrial Services, ensuring compliance with applicable procedures, policy, regulations and statues. Strategic planning is critical to the operation of the courts. I am assisted by three principal supervisors: one to manage Yakima County Superior Court, one to manage Yakima County Juvenile Court, and one to manage the Yakima County Pretrial Program. Their dedication, professionalism and loyalty are critical to our success. Collectively, they manage approximately 90-100 employees.
The day-to-day operation of the court is successful because of planning. My planning is in segments, looking at the last year to understand where we have come from and then looking at the current year to assess the quality of our previous planning. I look forward to the upcoming year and the challenges this new year will bring.
It is important to also have a long-term plan. Consequently, I am continuously working on a 5-year plan to anticipate and guide us into the future. The law is constantly changing. The social demands made on the courts are always in flux. The judicial branch of government must understand and react to these changes. As such, strategic planning is a daily challenge. I am charged with the duty to make sure the work of the judicial branch of government responds to the needs of our community.
I have developed significant relationships throughout the state of Washington that allow us to accomplish our mission. I can only do this job by being a collaborator, a relationship builder, facilitator. I do my best to create an efficient and professional environment for the people of this community when they visit the court.
What’s most challenging about your job?
Communication is always a challenge. The court system is the answer for many of the predicaments of the community, but it can also be a stressful environment. Sometimes, we see people on the worst day of their life. Making sure there is open and effective communication for all participants in the legal system is imperative.
Providing constant collaboration between law and justice partners every day affords the court the ability to run smoothly and provide the best possible access to justice. It is a team effort that takes a great deal of planning and orchestration. I am grateful for the cooperation and collaboration I receive from other departments and agencies so that our system can function.
Additionally, communicating effectively with the other branches of government and department heads is essential to our success. The judicial branch is a non-revenue generating branch of government. Funding for our day-to-day operations is provided by the Yakima County commissioners. Their understanding of our needs and our role in the community is important for their effective operation and ours.
What is most rewarding about your job?
It is extremely satisfying to see this complex operation work so effectively on a daily basis. But what is truly rewarding is being able to encourage and support our employees as they pursue their own individual goals. Looking back, I can now truly appreciate the opportunities I have been given to encourage someone to go after a goal and to believe in themselves. The best part of my job is watching my employees succeed in whatever they set out to do.
For me it is essential the employees of the judicial branch know they are valued, and their work has value to the people of Yakima County. I want the employees that work in our system to know they make a difference every day. I firmly believe that I would not be where I am without the employees who support me in making the court run smoothly.
What should people know about what you do and why it’s important?
My job is about making the court function smoothly and efficiently, but it is also about relationships. I bring key partnerships together for the court within the law and justice community, and I work hard to network with different departments and agencies throughout the county and state. This is important because good relations and reputation help open doors to grant funding, special task forces, and other community and state organizations that may benefit the community. My job is always about doing what is best for the greater good.
We have 11 judicial officers in Yakima County, and I represent them in all matters. I represent the court in labor relations, public relations, budget negotiations, and the critical interplay with other departments and agencies. I am dedicated to ensuring the judges have a reliable foundation supporting them in their day-to-day decision making.
