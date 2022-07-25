About this time every year, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the VFW Auxiliary start spreading the word about the new topics of their student essay contests. The Oct. 31 deadline seems a long way off, but it’s not too soon to start thinking about these competitions, which are also scholarship opportunities.
They include the Voice of Democracy scholarship competition for high school students and Patriot’s Pen essay contest for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders. The essay contests promote patriotism and help students further their education by awarding more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives to regional, state and national winners.
The theme for the Patriot’s Pen written essay contest is “My Pledge to Our Veterans,” and the theme for the Voice of Democracy audio essay competition is “Why is the Veteran Important?” Also with an Oct. 31 deadline, teachers may be nominated for the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award.
In Yakima, the annual effort is led by the William Wharton VFW Post 379 and the VFW Auxiliary. Auxiliary and scholarship committee member Ellena Hazen recently praised the efforts of two students from the Yakima area who competed, won state VFW awards and then went on to compete in the national competition. One is her granddaughter, Lizzie Mills of Yakima, whom she introduced to the competition.
Natalie Keller of Selah placed 18th and was awarded $2,000 plus the state and local amounts. Lizzie Mills placed 17th and was awarded $1,000 plus the $500 state award and $125 local award, Hazen said.
The Yakima Herald-Republic asked both a set of questions about participating in the essay contests and why others should enter. Here are their answers.
Natalie Keller
Natalie, 17, will be a senior at Selah High School. She is the daughter of L.J. and Denise Keller.
Why did you decide to enter the VFW essay contest?
I initially began entering the VFW’s annual essay contest when I was in seventh grade because I was looking for an outlet to utilize my writing skills. My mom stumbled across the VFW Patriot’s Pen essay contest for middle-schoolers, and it struck me as an excellent opportunity to put my skills to good use while expressing my appreciation for veterans. Year after year, I continued to have a positive experience with the contest and was consistently motivated to perform better than the year prior.
What are your favorite things to write and read about? Why?
When it comes to writing, I enjoy telling other people’s stories. I am involved in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Unleashed program and I love writing reporting-style stories for the newspaper. As far as reading goes, I’d say my favorite genre is dystopian because of all the action and excitement.
What would you tell others to recommend that they enter the VFW essay contest?
The VFW’s essay contests, including both Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy, are such a wonderful opportunity for students. It is an opportunity to voice your opinions, share your appreciation for veterans and our country, and earn scholarships. Every hour I’ve spent writing VFW essays over the years has been worth it. Plus, I really can’t say enough positive things about all the wonderful people who are a part of the VFW.
What are your future plans for school and writing?
Because I placed first at the state level this year in Voice of Democracy, I am unfortunately ineligible to enter again next year. However, I have continued to seek out other essay writing opportunities and continue to write for Unleashed. After high school, I plan to attend a four-year university, although I’m not sure which one yet. My current career aspiration is to become a journalist.
Lizzie Mills
Lizzie, 13, will be an eighth-grader at East Valley Central Middle School. She is the daughter of John and Larena Mills and the granddaughter of Gene and Ellena Hazen.
Why did you decide to enter the VFW essay contest?
My grandmother introduced me to the essay contest. The topic for this year was “How Can I Be A Good American?” I felt it would be a good message to spread to people. It was also a chance to recognize what so many people are doing for our country, and to see what we can do ourselves.
What are your favorite things to write and read about? Why?
I most love reading and writing poetry, as well as reading fantasy stories and historical fiction. I like to write about argumentative topics, too, though not anything too controversial. I often write these as a joke, such as “Whether or Not to Put Pineapple on Pizza,” and try to find evidence to back it up, even if it doesn’t always make sense.
What would you tell others to recommend that they enter the VFW essay contest?
Don’t be too stressed about your writing. Nobody’s perfect! Just write what you’re thinking about, and you can make it better later. Once you’re happy with your essay, go for it! Everyone in the VFW is super kind and supportive, even if you aren’t the best writer who enters, so don’t give up.
What are your future plans for school and writing?
I don’t have a lot of future plans just yet; I’m still not sure where I want to go to college or what I want to do for a job. I’ve got a few years to think about that, though. I mostly write for fun, or to entertain my friends and family, but I may try something bigger when I’m older.
