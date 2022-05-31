The popular Mother’s Day Spring Faire happened at Cascade Garden in person this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It raises funds for the Voices for Children Foundation, an all-volunteer organization dedicated to improving the lives of foster children in the Yakima Valley.
Among its programs is the IDentity store, a place where foster children can shop for free for new and gently used clothing, shoes and accessories. The store is open by appointment to serve infants to 18-year-olds in foster care.
Dadra Clement is a devoted volunteer who works with the foster children who visit the IDentity Store. It is almost a full-time job and Clement enjoys it. She is among many people who support the organization in various ways.
Here are some questions and answers with Clement.
What inspired you to volunteer at Voices for Children?
I am a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. As a practicing Christian, I try to look for ways to serve others. Several years ago, I was searching for a project for women from my congregation and I stumbled upon the Voices for Children Foundation. We made quilts for foster children. The more I learned about the organization, the more I became interested and felt strongly this is where I was needed and where I could try to make a difference in our community.
How did you come to focus on the IDentity Store?
Voices for Children focuses on many of the needs of foster and disadvantaged children in our area, but one of its biggest projects is the IDentity store. As I became more involved with Voices, I sought out more opportunities to serve those children one-on-one. For me, working in the IDentity store and helping kids feel more accepted and normal in a time when things at home may be difficult has been very rewarding, and I feel it has made an impact.
What would you like to tell the public about the IDentity Store and why it’s important?
The IDentity store provides new and gently used clothing, shoes, coats, etc. to needy and foster children in the Yakima Valley. We receive referrals through social workers and are open by appointment only. We carry sizes newborn through adult XXL and service children ranging in ages from 0-18, as well as some who have aged out of the foster system.
We provide a store-like setting where a shopper can have a personal experience choosing clothing in his/her size and style. These kids don’t usually have opportunities to shop at the mall and this gives them a chance to feel valued, fit in better with their peers, and receive clothing that’s size and weather appropriate. The biggest thing I want people to know is that clothing matters! Having clean, warm and stylish clothing has a huge effect on a child’s self esteem, success and overall well-being.
What are some of your most memorable experiences working with foster children and the IDentity Store?
I’ve been doing this for over six years and I have had so many wonderful experiences. The best part of my job is seeing a child emerge from the dressing room all smiles. I have helped kids in seriously difficult situations who show up wearing ill-fitting, torn and dirty clothing. They come in with their heads hanging and won’t look me in the eye. I work with them to find what fits and what they like. Kids love to show me different outfits and get my approval. By the end of the visit they are smiling and laughing and we are suddenly best friends. Absolutely nothing is better than that.
Sometimes kids recognize me in public and they give me the biggest hugs. They remember that feeling: that moment when it was just them and someone was personally focused on helping them be the best version they can be. I am so happy I get to be that person. It’s special, it’s personal and it’s a vital service that is needed in our community.
How can the community support the IDentity Store and other Voices for Children programs?
We run on donations. We take new or gently used clothing items in all sizes. We also always need new underwear and socks, and new or gently used shoes. Our biggest demand is stylish teen clothing that is popular today. We freshly wash all donated items so volunteers to do laundry are always needed.
We can also always use volunteers to sort donations, put away clean items, and help organize our store and back rooms. In addition, we provide buddy bags to children in foster care. Buddy bags include age appropriate items plus a blanket, pillow, hygiene kits, socks and underwear, and school supplies.
A current list of needs can be found on our Facebook page at Voices for Children-Yakima.
