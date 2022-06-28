Naila Prieto-Duval has lived in the Yakima Valley nearly her entire life. Born in Yakima and raised in Toppenish, Prieto-Duval has always wanted to see her community thrive. During the last three years, she’s devoted much of her time to making sure that happens.
In 2019, Prieto-Duval was appointed to the Toppenish City Council, where she began her journey as a public servant. Prieto-Duval quickly learned that balancing her time with a full-time job with the Granger School District, a growing family and council responsibilities would require major sacrifice and compromise. Three years later, Pietro-Duval also is serving on the Yakima Health District's Board of Health.
It's not always easy — she's had to dig into her paid time off on occasion to make time for her many responsibilities, and family members have helped with her children. For Pietro-Duval, it’s worth it.
“Maybe it’s just a part of me to be like this,” she said, referring to the fact that her grandmother, Petra Jimenez-Gonzales, was a councilwoman in the city of La Barca in Mexico.
During her time on the City Council and board of health, Pietro-Duval has advocated for affordable housing, COVID vaccine access and taking a more proactive stance on addressing the needs of Toppenish’s homeless population.
Here are some questions and answers with Prieto-Duval. Some answers have been edited for space.
What made you want to get into public service?
It’s because of my kids. When you have a child, you just want to give them the best life possible, and I just felt that serving on the City Council I could help make Toppenish safe for my son and my family. I was 5 months pregnant when they declared there was a pandemic, so there was a lot of concern and uncertainty. I was stressed out and very much in fear of what could happen being pregnant and possibly not being able to be with my child if there were complications due to COVID.
Being able to see other Latina women do it before me like Dulce Gutierrez, Carmen (Mendez), Benji Aguilar. These people have served on school boards, city councils or they are just really involved in the community. I saw that they were able to do it, that they were giving back to their community in those ways and I just felt that if they could do it, I could too. Hopefully being a Latina serving on these boards where we might not feel we belong will encourage other people to do it, too.
What has your experience been like serving on the City Council and the Board of Health as a Latino woman?
I guess it’s not that you show up and you feel people are mean to you or that they don’t accept your or want you there. It’s just that that seat at the table can feel intimidating, and it just takes a little bit of encouragement to speak up or to feel like what you have to say matters. I got that from Andre Fresco. He’s the executive director of the Yakima Health District and whenever I wanted to say something or whenever my hand was up, he just always gives me the opportunity to say what we want and ask the questions we want to ask.
I’ve really been thinking about belonging and what that looks like and to me, you have to feel welcomed and invited, like the people there want to hear what you want to say and you have to not be afraid to speak. Over the last few years I feel like I’ve evolved and developed more confidence. It’s not necessarily that you don’t belong, it’s I feel like those types of boards or these types of activities in public service are not made for people who work and who are raising a family. The meetings are in the middle of the day during the work week. They’re not after work or during the weekends or times that are friendly for a working mom.
What issues in the community are you most focused on?
Public safety is something I keep a very close eye on. Being a resident of Toppenish, you can’t go very far without being impacted by the crime, gang activity, gunshots. You’re affected by that. Making sure we have a police department that feels fully supported, and that they know their work is important and that it’s valued in the community. That’s what I strive to do.
Another very prominent issue right now is with the flea market being closed down, a lot of our homeless population (who lived on the property) has been displaced. Every once in a while I’ll drive around and see what’s happening in the community. I’ll look to see where homeless people are hanging out. They’re on the sides of buildings, they’re around the parks and by the hotels. It's heartbreaking. I feel like I need to do more to help them. I’m not sure they have all the services they need to not be homeless. What I’m most concerned about is if for whatever reason if they wanted to change their lives, where would they go for help?
Do you have advice for members of the community on how to get involved?
Figure out what it is that really motivates you. Find something that you’re passionate about and then look for ways to volunteer in that field. If you can, join a board or a committee. Look at the time commitment, see if it's something you can dedicate your time to. And if there are no organizations or groups focused on what you’re trying to do, then start your own.
