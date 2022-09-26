Theresa Adkison, a licensed substance abuse counselor who serves on two state boards recommending policy on substance abuse, knows first-hand what it means to battle addiction.
The Washington State University graduate was working as an advocate for domestic violence victims, connecting them to services. After getting arrested on suspicion of DUI and losing her job, she got clean.
The DUI was reduced to a charge of negligent driving. “I spent a year living in my parents’ basement trying to pull myself out of that hole,” she said.
Adkison, who previously served as vice president of substance abuse disorder services at Triumph Treatment Centers in Yakima, serves on two state boards concerning policy surrounding substance abuse — the Substance Abuse Disorder Advisory Committee for the state Department of Health and the Substance Use and Recovery Services Advisory Committee, which makes policy recommendations to the Legislature.
Adkison said her own recovery had opened a path for her work in substance abuse treatment. In a Q&A with the Yakima Herald-Republic, she shared her views on substance abuse and what the community needs to know.
How did you become involved in working in substance abuse treatment?
It just seemed like a natural step for me at that time to become a chemical dependency professional. I worked at Merit Resource Services for four years, became a licensed counselor, then in 2013 I began with Triumph as a substance abuse disorder professional for Real House in the pregnant women program.
What have you learned from your personal experience that carries over into helping others?
We hear there’s no parallel like one addict helping another, and for me I found something that worked through a 12-step program. I found recovery and I started putting my life back together. And for me it was like, if I’m able to navigate this and apply it to my experience helping people, running groups, things like that, it just made a lot of sense for me to cross that over and to help other addicts.
I think empathy is the biggest thing I can offer people. I really get it. I’ve been down those holes, and I’ve figured out how to dig myself out. I think that’s why peer support is so impactful and such a great opportunity. When we can bring people with lived experience into the discussion with other folks who are walking through it right now, I think you immediately have a level of trust and rapport that you don’t get otherwise.
What should our community be most concerned about with substance abuse?
Fentanyl right now is killing people and we have tools that can stop people from dying from an overdose and those tools are things like Narcan, fentanyl test strips. Anybody can go to a pharmacy and get Narcan. It’s a standing order statewide, you do not have to have a reason. You can have it on hand. I think we should all have it on hand. I think we should all know what to do with it and we should be talking to our kids about it.
There’s this idea that that doesn’t solve any problems. It does — it saves lives. It doesn’t increase drug use; it just keeps people from dying and that’s like a really big misconception that people have. If we are talking about harm reduction, then we’re not recovering from addiction. There’s two different conversations there. There’s how we help people recover from addiction then there’s how we keep people from dying and if they’re dead, we can’t help them recover from addiction.
What are the biggest challenges people experiencing addiction face?
There is so much judgment in our society surrounding people who use substances. To get help, you have to acknowledge that this is something that you are suffering from. It’s like any other disease. It’s like cancer or diabetes except we place all this negative tone and stigma around it and then people are afraid to seek help or afraid to talk about the problem they are having. They’re afraid to look at it for themselves. And if they can’t acknowledge it, if they can’t talk about it, they can’t get help. And one thing I’ve learned from this disease is nobody does it alone. Nobody successfully recovers by themselves because we all need help. We all need a community supporting us.
What’s next for you?
There are some interesting things happening here in Yakima right now and I think it’s really an exciting time right now to be open to possibilities. I hope that whatever I do stays near the realm of substance abuse disorder. But for me it’s about social justice, it’s all about helping people. If my higher power sees fit to use my skills in other ways, then I’m down.
