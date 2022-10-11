Sierra Hutton, 29, has been sewing her whole life.
“I like to tell people I have 29 years of experience,” she said.
What started as a skill she learned from her mom when she was young turned to her making clothes for her Barbie dolls and then herself, before she decided to share the art with others.
In May 2020, Hutton opened Sewn, a boutique fabric store in downtown Yakima that carries new and secondhand fabrics, sewing notions, tools and inclusive patterns to fit a variety of bodies. At the shop at 25 N. Front St. #2, she leads sewing classes and offers open sew time for people with works in progress.
She focuses on selling high quality materials that are comfortable and sustainable, while also thinking about affordability. She sources secondhand fabrics at local estate sales and orders deadstock, or leftover fabrics first ordered by designers, to have a variety at different price points.
“Fabric can be really expensive, and I didn’t want that to be a barrier to people,” she said. “The secondhand fabric was a solution to that, but people also really love it and finding the pieces and curating the pieces has been really, really fun for me, as well.”
She said the curated aspect of her shop is something that sets it apart.
“You’re not going to find every fabric that you could possibly want here, but I think about what I want to make, what other people in the community are making and then I try to shop for things for that.”
Here are questions and answers with Hutton.
What prompted you to open your own fabric business?
I’ve always wanted to own a fabric store. I would think about, you know, “What do I want my retirement to look like?” And I thought, “I want to own a little fabric store in some small town somewhere.” With the pandemic, I saw that people were starting to learn to sew more or pick it up again, and then this space in this building became available and that was kind of the push I needed to just go for it.
What can your customers expect when they stop in?
It’s a boutique, retail fabric store. We offer fabric, tools, notions and patterns for garment sewists. There’s a distinction between garment sewing and quilting. There’s a lot of quilt shops here in town, really great quilt shops, but there isn’t anybody focused on sewing clothes, so that’s the niche that I fill. Everything is hand selected by me, and we focus on sustainable and eco-friendly options. You’ll find natural fibers like cotton and silks. I offer secondhand fabrics, so I rescue those and curate those as a lower cost option for getting fabric. And then I also offer deadstock fabric, which is seconds from designers.
And then I offer sewing classes. They’re project based, so you’ll sew a project. They’re very small, so you get a lot of one on one time. We usually do three or four of those a month: different projects, all different skill levels. And I also offer private sewing classes, so if you want to do something very specific or you know you want a little more one-on-one help, then I offer that as well.
What project are you working on now?
On First Friday, we do an open sew, kind of like studio time. It’s a free event. Because it’s October, I am encouraging people to work on costumes. So I’m working on a little costume for my dog. He’s going to be a pin cushion. I’m also working on samples for our November classes. I’ve made a couple of backpacks, that’s coming up. And I’m going to be diving into a coat next.
What tips do you have for people who are new to sewing?
Even if you don’t make something perfect first off, you are going to be so proud of what you’ve made that it doesn’t matter, so just get started. Choose something you’re really, really excited about. A lot of people say to start with a pillow or start with an A-line skirt, and if you’re not really excited about those things, you’re not going to have a good time. People who try and take the beginner classes or maybe an intermediate class and they say, “I don’t know if I’m ready for it yet, but I’m really excited about that project,” I say go for it because even if you don’t make something perfect, you will make something and you’ll be really proud of it. You’ve just got to dive in and you’ll get the skills as you go.
What else should people know about your approach to sewing?
I just really want people to learn how to sew. I think that it’s such a great skill to have. As we’re kind of recognizing more and more the waste that goes into buying clothes and producing clothes. There’s something really special about taking the time to make them yourself. It imbues the clothing with so much more value that you want to take care of it. Whereas if you buy something for $2, you’ll just throw it away when it gets a little hole. But if you made it, you won’t do that. So I think it’s a really great hobby. It’s a lot of fun. If people want to learn how to sew, they can come talk to me.
What is your favorite part about living or working in the Yakima Valley?
I love Yakima. I grew up here, I moved away for a bit, I lived in some bigger cities, but we just have the best climate, we have the best small town feel, but we still have things like the theater, all the breweries. without all of the traffic and hustle and bustle of like Seattle. Especially like the little community that I’ve kind of built around the shop, it’s just the best people. Everybody’s so friendly, and I know all my neighbors who work down here. It’s a very open community.
To contact Hutton at Sewn, visit www.sewnfabrics.com or call 509-571-1099.
