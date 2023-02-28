Anthony Peterson got into the “helping people business” early when he participated in the Boys and Girls Club in Tacoma, where he grew up.
“I became a product of the Boys and Girls Club, which is a national brand nonprofit serving youth,” he said. “My last year of high school, I got hired by the Boys and Girls Club to do some youth mentoring services, and that catapulted my journey toward the helping people business.”
Peterson played football at Eastern and Central Washington universities, but his desire to make a difference in his community stayed with him. He met his wife and decided to focus on nonprofit work.
“I played football for a year, then got injured, decided I needed to be a student, figure out what I was going to do with the rest of my life,” Peterson said. “I also met my wife there. My wife is from Sunnyside. We both graduated and we decided to stay in Yakima County.”
After a decade of work starting youth programs, managing housing and writing grants for nonprofits in Yakima, Peterson was named the CEO of the Opportunities Industrialization Center of Yakima in November 2022.
OIC has worked to reduce poverty and support community members in their journey to self-sufficiency in Yakima for more than 50 years. Peterson is only the organization’s third CEO.
The Yakima Herald-Republic spoke with Peterson about his path here, what he wants to achieve and life outside of work. His responses have been edited for clarity and length.
You’ve been working in the helping people business for a while. Why does that matter? Why is it important to you?
I’m a product of poverty. I’m supposed to be a statistic given where I came from. Growing up in Tacoma in the '90s was a pretty bad place where you got the Crips and the Bloods, kind of a rivalry, rival gangs. I grew up with a single mother. I check off a lot of the typical boxes for inner-city Black youth growing up. Because I had the support systems, or my mom had the support systems of the Boys and Girls Club or the Tacoma Urban League or other people service industries, even the state of Washington, I was able to transition out of poverty. So I feel like it’s been my mission and duty to help other people transition from poverty into self sufficiency because if I can make it, anyone can.
What are your priorities here at the OIC? What do you want to focus on?
Over the last three or four years, coming in as the evaluator, I was able to just gather data. Not only data of current programs, but data of historical programs. Looking at the history and the original intent for the OIC system, which has always been about career training and career placement, the motto is ‘the best social services program in America is a job.’ It's really getting back to ‘let’s teach people how to fish, not just give them fish.’ We’ll give them fish on the way as we teach them new job skills and training skills, but one thing we will no longer do is perpetuate poverty, whether we do that intentionally or unintentionally.
My focus is on helping people and ensuring people have access to living wage jobs, because that’s how you end poverty. Not providing Band-Aids, but addressing the initial problem, whatever the problem is.
Every program that we have, we’re looking at the whole person. If somebody is applying for utility and rental assistance, they’re trying to get their energy bill paid, let’s have a deeper conversation. Is this the first time you’ve needed energy assistance, or the fifth time and why? Are you having issues with your job or did you change employment? If so, how can we support you in that regard, with making sure we are equipping our community with the tools and resources to become self-sufficient, because that is in our mission.
Also within our mission is to eliminate racism. So really teaching the community about equity in some of our community leadership trainings, really being more intentional about perceived racism and covert racism in our community and being able to deal with that in forums where we can sit down and talk about things.
Let’s see how we can work together to improve our community and making sure that everybody has equal access to resources. It’s one thing to provide job training, but then are folks, people of color, BIPOC folks — are they getting the jobs? We have to do it from a two-pronged approach. We have to prepare people of color and other underrepresented people to be qualified for jobs, but then we have to make sure that the workforce is giving folks a fair shot.
How do you, as one person and the CEO, allocate your focus? How do you operate day to day when there’s so much going on?
One thing I did when I started, I initially realigned things. We looked at our current assets; you look at your facilities, you look at our most important assets – our people. What are people’s skills, how can we develop those skills, can we develop those skills and do they want to be developed?
We assessed all these things, tangibles and intangibles, and established a system that can help people grow.
This agency has operated phenomenally over the last 50 years, but one area I’ve seen for improvement was giving people an opportunity to grow really wasn’t there. We had two tiers. We had the directors and we had front line staff. There wasn’t really a pyramid to where you can grow, so we created coordinator positions, we created manager positions, we created associate director positions. This ceiling was broken so people can see themselves working at OIC for many years. We’re not just a stepping stone to somewhere else.
Also, being flexible. Being data-driven. If something is not working, let’s not be scared to pivot.
How do you relax? How do you have fun?
I have a family, I have a wife who is from Sunnyside.
We have two beautiful daughters. One is 7, the other one is 9. They both keep me active. My mom moved in with me, too. She was having some health challenges and stuff. We have a lively house and we have a dog.
My two daughters are in sports. I’m a big proponent of sports. I still go to the gym every day. Not as quick as I used to be, but that is my sanctuary. I’m a big Marvel fan, I’m a big anime fan. I watch all the Avengers movies. I’m a big Naruto fan.
I think being able to get away, mentally too, is huge. I listen to a lot of audible books. I’m a big David Goggins fan. Having a calloused mind is critical because it really pushes you to the next level. I’m a big Patrick Lencioni fan, he’s a leadership enthusiast. I try to stay sharp in my tools and always seeking to learn.
I try to get to Tacoma and get rejuvenated. I get humbled by some of my friends like ‘Yeah, Mr. CEO now, huh? I remember when you were this.’ Trying to stay close to the people, not take everything too serious. We have a community center. We’re launching our Excel Youth Center and just going to pop in and shooting basketballs with them every once and a while. I’m a person of faith, too.
Do you have any favorite places in Yakima? What makes Yakima home for you?
I like walking around the east side. When I first moved to Yakima, I lived off Naches. I used to go to the YMCA and then my work was on Second and D Street, so it was right down the street. It just feels like home. Going to Miller Park, and just hanging out. Just sitting down.
Food. I’m a foodie. I like Yakima Steakhouse. We go to Shari’s a lot, the one by the mall. We got our favorite waitress, it’s weird. We used to go every Sunday during COVID, we needed something to do. I started this chicken and waffles thing. They call it the A.P. special, it’s cool. I haven’t been in a while because I’ve been intermittent fasting, I don’t eat breakfast anymore, but Shari’s is one of my favorite places to go. Anytime Fitness is where I work out now.
If we’re talking about Yakima County, Sakura Teriyaki in Sunnyside, that’s one of my favorite spots. Then the dinosaur park, my kids used to love that when they were little, in Granger.
Is there anything I missed, anything you want to add on?
It’s important to know that I’m approachable if anyone wants to ask questions.
It’s important for this type of organization, for the CEO to be accessible. I’m open to have conversations. People might not like the response, but I’m open to have a conversation and let people know. I’m here and I don’t plan on going anywhere.
