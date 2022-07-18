Candelaria Mendoza, the new director of Yakima Valley Libraries, is no newbie to the Valley itself.
The daughter of migrant workers, she spent time in Grandview while growing up and is a graduate of the city’s high school.
During her time way from the Yakima Valley, she worked for over a decade in library systems in the Tri-Cities and San Antonio, Texas.
In her new role, Mendoza will help the library system reach its strategic goals, which include cultivating community relationships, developing a staff to handle changing conditions, making technology accessible, creating welcoming spaces and managing library resources in a sustainable and transparent fashion, according to the YVL website.
Here are some questions and answers with Mendoza:
Did you go to the library in Grandview growing up?
Our library, when I was growing up in Grandview, was very tiny and the hours were very limited. I do remember asking my parents to take me. And so we would go and check out books and use the computers. And I remember the librarians being very helpful and friendly. So, I definitely have fond memories of visiting the library.
I also used our school library. I actually worked at our school library as a student volunteer. This was way before I made a decision to kind of get into the field of libraries permanently. But the school library was kind of a special, safe place for me while I was attending high school in Grandview.
What is it about libraries that you think makes them these inviting spaces?
Libraries have something for everyone. And we’re a public space that is being paid for by public dollars. It’s the mission of libraries to be open to everyone and have something for everyone. It really does kind of get you at any stage that you might be in life. So, if you have your parent and you have kids, there’s story times, there’s programs, there’s books. If you’re going back into school and you need some help with research, we have databases. If you’re trying to look for ways to improve your skill set so you can get a promotion at your job or maybe look for a different job. ...
I feel like that’s kind of the bonus of libraries, that we really do cater to everyone.
Libraries across the country right now have been these hot spots of political debate. Is that something you think might happen in Yakima? And what would YVL’s approach to that be?
I definitely have heard those instances. Luckily for us, it hasn’t happened to Yakima Valley Libraries. I’m hoping that continues to be the case. In general, our goal is to provide collections for everyone, and so sometimes it’s not something that you prefer to read or that you would want your kids to read. But we do feel like having an open and diverse collection is important because we serve people from every walk of life.
As the new director, what are your top three goals for Yakima Valley Libraries?
Being new to the library system and being an external candidate, really my goal was to visit all the branches and get to know the staff and really kind of take in all the amazing work that’s already happening.
My second goal was to find ways to amplify that and really get the word out. During the pandemic, like many other entities, we had to shut down or reduce services. We’re super excited to be able to do programming. I want to make sure our community knows that we’re here and that they can use us and ask us for help and all that great stuff.
My third goal is I just really want to be out in the community and get to know businesses and entities and leaders and just kind of figure out how the library can be more involved with those organizations. And how we can partner with the community and residents and to just make a better place for people to live here.
What excites you about the future of our libraries?
You know, I think there’s a lot of growth in the Valley. As a library system, I hope that we can grow with that. I really, again, want to make sure that our community knows about us and can use us. That’s part of our strategic plan in the next few years, just to get out in the community, get to people where they are and let them know about our services.
We actually are implementing a bookmobile. We serve a lot of rural areas, small towns that maybe have issues with getting to us and our physical locations.
What is your favorite book?
Oh, gosh, I have so many. I think if I had to just stick with one series that just had me hooked, I’m definitely a Harry Potter fan. I pretty much like to read across the board from mystery to sci-fi to romance and all of that good stuff. But I love Harry Potter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.