Bryan Sandlin of Zillah, the new state representative in District 15, has had a lifelong interest in politics.
As a young man, he studied political science at Washington State University, interned for Washington House Rep. Bob Williams in Olympia, and went to Washington, D.C., for an internship with then-District 4 U.S. House Rep. Sid Morrison.
While working under Williams, chairman of the Appropriations Committee in 1981, Sandlin learned the state’s budgeting process.
“He gave me a desk in his office right next to his and let me be part of his entire session as he crafted the budget,” Sandlin said. “It was fast and it was very informative, and it really took the mystery out of the political process for me.”
But Sandlin's move to D.C. dissuaded him from a life in politics.
“It was just a completely different set of responsibilities. I gave tours of the Capitol building and I received constituents and arranged for tours of the White House, and I was kind of an errand boy. … It was interesting, but I just really did not enjoy the city,” Sandlin said. “I pretty much flipped the switch on my ambitions to be involved in politics at that point.”
Returning to Washington state, Sandlin took a job as a bank manager before going to work at his family’s farm. Since then, he’s led a career in agriculture, working with Highland Fruit Growers, Yakima Fruit, Price Cold Storage and Gilbert Orchards.
This year, with the future of District 15’s representation unclear after Rep. Jeremie Dufault of Selah was displaced under new politics maps, Sandlin decided to pursue the political role. He ran unopposed for Dufault’s seat as a Republican and was elected by voters in November.
He will be sworn in and take office in January, but has already started work.
Sandlin has hired Sandy Ruff as his legislative staffer. He said she has more than 20 years of staffing experience in the Legislature, and she most recently represented Sen. Simon Sefzik, a Republican in District 42 who did not win reelection.
Sandlin said he won’t be setting up an office in District 15, which splits Yakima and Pasco and covers parts of five counties.
“Because it's such a large district, like my job, my office will be my pickup truck,” he said.
Here are questions and answers with Sandlin. Responses have been edited lightly.
What led you to run for this office?
I kind of had it in the back of my mind that I may run for office someday, and I kind of put that on the shelf after being busy, raising a family and working all these years. I have always been interested in politics, and understanding the process the way I do, I've had very strong opinions about things and I could share them with my friends that are still in politics. I always felt like I was just a phone call away from somebody that I could talk to and try and share what's going on from my perspective about things.
So when I found out that Jeremie Dufault had been drawn out of the district, essentially, when redistricting happened, I contacted Jeremie to see who may be running for his seat, and he didn't know of anyone. That piqued my interest, and I checked with my wife and told her that this might be an opportunity to run for office. She was 100% in favor of it and said I should do it, knowing my background and how passionate I am about the process.
I called my sister (Barb Lisk, District 15 representative from 1991-2003) to find out what she might think, and she didn't hesitate to say, “Are you going to run?" I said, “Well, I'm thinking about it.” She goes, “Well, here's what you need to do,” and she lined me up a long list of things that I should do in preparation for running.
I took the next three weeks after my conversation with my wife and Barb to travel the district, which coincidentally is in my regular path of working, doing the job that I do in the fruit company. I have grower customers in Othello, North Pasco and up and down the Valley of farm country from Prosser to Moxee. The actual boundaries of the 15th District are well-suited for the area that I travel doing my job, so that made it more attractive to me. It's a tough district to navigate around if you don't have a job like mine, where you are traveling to meet people in all four corners of this district.
My first job was to seek out the people that I've had business relations with and find out if they thought I really should run for this, and I got positive feedback from everyone I talked to. Three weeks went by, and I filed for office. Surprisingly, nobody filed against me, but with my endorsements around the district — I felt really confident that it was those endorsements from leaders around the district that really launched my candidacy.
And with your work, it sounds like you know the district well?
I do know the areas, with the exception that, you know, dealing with city governments in the areas was never my thing in my work. That's what I've focused on since being a candidate is getting to know the mayor in Othello and what goes on in the city of Othello, and I've been to three meetings with the city of Pasco to understand what their projects are, what their budget asks are. I was at a meeting (recently) with Pasco, and they're very thorough in their approach to how to be partners with the state government.
How did orientation in Olympia go for you?
Orientation was very enlightening. It wasn't unexpected but it was a pleasant surprise to meet, of course, the other Republican candidates (and) the Democrat freshmen coming in. … The thing I came away with was the congenial interaction between freshmen Democrats and freshman Republicans and how it was very pleasant to see that and to know that the new electeds coming in that are on the other side of the aisle are approachable and seem very reasonable to speak with. So I'm looking forward to working with them, which in partisan politics doesn't always happen. I think that the mood is right now for bipartisan cooperation. Even though we're in a big minority, I think that the chance for bipartisan government is better now than it has been a long time.
What committees are you most interested in?
Of course, naturally it would be Agriculture and Water. And Appropriations is my wheelhouse. (It’s) where I have the most experience in the Legislature and in business: being president of my family's farming corporation for 10 years, making a budget and living by it, and understanding what cost is all about. And then in the industry I work in, it's all about managing your costs and staying in business in difficult times, and we've been through several. So I hope to be on Appropriations.
What are the key issues of the district and how are you hoping to address those?
The key issues are pretty generic and don't change much over time in the 15th District. Issues for agriculture, water enhancement, water projects, and they seem to go with the ebb and flow of how much snow we get in any particular year. They come to the surface when we have a dry winter and then they kind of just go away when we have plenty of snowfall and there's plenty of water. We need to have enough water for fish and agriculture, and the ever-increasing need for clean water for municipalities is starting to become important in Eastern Washington. …
Pasco has a great project going on for water reuse from industrial use, and they can put it back to the farms after they treat it instead of putting it back in the Columbia River. ... Othello has a water project to conserve water that they use in their city and actually take Reclamation water from the Columbia Basin reclamation project and treat it and put it in their aquifer for their domestic use water in the city.
What are your plans for outreach to the Latino community?
I've been in touch with the Latino community my whole working career. I would say that most of the travels that I've made in my job, I'm a familiar face to many neighborhoods around the district, and they know that I'm very approachable. I have many friends, Latino friends, and I've asked several co-workers to endorse me and they did. I did a radio spot in KZHR to the Latino community, which was a third-person narrative from one of my co-workers, and I was very appreciative that he would represent me to the community.
Having Senator-elect Nikki Torres in our delegation has been most helpful. I've made almost an immediate friendship with Nikki and I'm confident that she represents me in her circles as a competent and capable representation that will certainly support and advocate for all Hispanics and everybody in the 15th.
Is there anything else that you think is important for people to know?
I joke around that you don't have to worry about me for term limits. I’m 64. I'm not doing this as a career change. I don't want to be a career politician at this stage in my life. If I could make a contribution and do it until I'm physically able and have enough energy to do this job, I look forward to learning it and doing it well and representing the people, not personal ambitions.
What’s your favorite part of living or working in the Yakima Valley?
The outdoors. The four seasons. Watching crops grow and bringing them in and making a contribution to the food supply around the world. A lot of us take that for granted, but we are the fruit basket of the world here in Central Washington, and it's been a real pleasure to be part of that.
