In March, Jim Tabayoyon, 75, of Yakima was named president of the Filipino-American Community of the Yakima Valley, a group with deep roots in the agriculture industry here.
Tabayoyon, a retired construction worker, was born in Yakima, raised in Wapato and returned to Yakima after serving in the Army during the Vietnam War era.
He was unanimously installed by the community’s board and replaces longtime president Rey Pascua.
The community boasts a prominent presence in the Yakima Valley. Built by Filipino pioneers, the Filipino Hall at 211 W. Second St. in Wapato was the first Filipino community hall erected in the West.
An effort is underway to place the hall and a few homes on South Street in Wapato — including one where Tabayoyon was raised — on the National Register of Historic Places.
As president, Tabayoyon now oversees the community, which includes the hall and its weekly lunch program, annual dinners and other special events.
In a Q&A with the Yakima Herald-Republic, he shared his perspectives about the community and what it means to serve.
How did you become interested in the position?
It came to a point where everybody just encouraged me. Everybody said: ‘I’ll stand behind you and support you’ and that’s how it came about. I’ve grown up with a lot of these people. It’s not like just stepping in — I’ve known a lot of these people forever.
What’s it like to serve as president?
It’s really new to me. I’ve never really wanted to be the front man, but it keeps me busy, and I’ve been able to reconnect with old friends, friends that I had as a child.
Has serving in the position changed your view of the community?
A majority of our members are senior citizens right now. I’m 75 today, but not the oldest — far from it actually. Our people, we just love getting together and talking. Sometimes we tell the same stories over and over but we talk about our childhood and how things have changed, not just in our lives but how things have changed around the community.
What would you like people in general to know about the community?
We’re always there to give a helping hand to whoever needs one. And we just like bringing people together, and to us nationality doesn’t mean anything. We just like to get together, have a good time and the door is open to anybody. As being the current president of the community, I believe in an open door. Anybody who wants to talk can come in and talk. I don’t believe in putting people down just because they don’t agree with you.
How important is it to keep community going?
The hall was built in 1952 by our parents. And they built it as a gathering place. I guess during that time, I swear they partied almost every week and it was a huge gathering. I remember that as a child. Going down to the hall and having big parties for the queen’s coronation and all that. It was a big deal.
As president what do you hope to achieve?
All I really want to do is keep the (Filipino) hall alive. I don’t want to see the hall go down the tubes. Our fathers worked really hard for this and it’s kind of a legacy I’d like to continue. Maybe someday our children and grandchildren will step up and do their part.
