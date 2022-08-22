Following a months-long national search, the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic appointed Christy Trotter as its new chief executive officer earlier this month.
Trotter, who has spent most of her life in the Valley, served as the YVFWC’s chief financial officer as well as its interim CEO. Now that her role is more cemented, Trotter said she’s looking forward to a future where the Farm Workers Clinic is more than just a health care provider, and is a member of the community.
The nonprofit Farm Workers Clinic serves more than 190,000 patients annually in Washington and Oregon and employs about 1,600 people. One in five of the organization’s patients are migrant or agricultural workers.
The Yakima Herald sat down with Trotter and asked her a few questions about her plans for the future, her reasons for staying in Yakima and how she plans to improve the health of Yakima County, as well as the rest of the clinic’s coverage area.
Now that you’re no longer interim, what long term goals do you have for the Farm Workers Clinic?
The first thing I’m doing is I think it’s really important for myself as a leader to listen to our employees and our providers, so I’m going to spend the next two or three months touring all our sites, having listening sessions with each of the employees and the providers. I want to take that information and come back and work with my teams to then come up with a strategy of how to address some employee improvement areas, things that we could do for the providers, things that we can do for our patients to make things better for them.
My focus is really on holistic care for our patients. We want our patients to have the best outcomes. We also want our employees to be high quality and love where they work. I also want to make sure we are relevant in our communities. That may mean different things depending (on where we are). In Yakima we have a large presence so we have a lot more resources here to be better partners. In some other communities like Spokane where we’re a little bit smaller, that may look different.
I still believe that people should know us beyond just the health care we’re providing. We should be an actual member of the community.
With your appointment, all three Federally Qualified Health Centers in Yakima County are now led by women. How does it feel to be a part of this growing group of female CEOs?
To be honest I haven’t really thought about it. I’ve had people approach me with that statement but I just see myself as me. I try to look at other people that way. I want to focus on the individual.
I am proud that I have been able to get to this level in my career. I raised a family and you know, juggling kids and career was a challenge. You always feel like, ‘Am I letting my family down?’ But my boys, they are so proud of me and it just makes me feel very good that I was a good mom too and they’re proud of me. That part is exciting.
You’ve spent most of your life in the Valley and built an impressive resume. You could most likely go and work anywhere you wanted. Why do you choose to stay here?
I love the Valley. When I graduated from high school I was bound and determined to go to a school that no one else was going to so I ended up at University of Puget Sound in Tacoma. I stayed there for a couple of years then I transferred to Central and then moved back to Yakima. It’s my home, it’s where my family is. I love the community, I love the diversity and I’m kind of a farm person so I like being around agriculture and people who work with their hands and work hard every day.
I have a lot of respect for people in the agricultural industry and the people who work in the fields. I understand what it’s like to be part of that and I enjoy it.
Yakima County has a lot of public health issues. What are some local health issues you want to focus on or consider the most important to address?
Well, I don’t want Yakima County to be (one of the highest) in the state for obesity … We’ve already started some programs to at least address obesity and diseases related to that. We started a teaching kitchen in Toppenish and we’ve also added dieticians who are embedded into our clinics so we are trying very much so to have a holistic approach to health care and help our patients create healthy lifestyles for them that they can actually replicate at home.
That is a big initiative for us. We’ve partnered with food banks. We have a program in Toppenish where clients can pick up food at the food bank and then we can teach them how to use that food to create a healthy meal in our testing kitchen.
We’re really trying to work with other partners in the community to build a healthy community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.