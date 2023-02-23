Shelby Clark is the nursing student success retention specialist in Heritage University’s nursing program. She and her sister were the first Native Americans to graduate from Heritage’s nursing program, and she is set to be the program’s first Yakama professor this fall.
Clark was born in Toppenish and has spent most of her life in White Swan. Many of her family members served in the U.S. Armed Forces and she wanted to do the same by being a helicopter pilot. Her family suggested getting a college degree first, and she went into nursing.
She started her education at Yakima Valley College before transferring to Heritage to get her bachelor’s in nursing.
Three years later, after being introduced to the world of public health through her schooling, Clark decided there was a better way to serve her community.
Her experiences doing rotations at the Indian Health Service on the Yakama Reservation and area hospitals like Yakima Valley Memorial opened her eyes to a facet of health care she hadn’t focused on before but that dictated the quality of life for her and the members of her tribe.
Now, with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the University of Washington and her first child on the way, Clark finds herself motivated and equipped with the tools to help bring about changes in health care to members of the Yakama Nation, Yakima County residents and underserved populations across the country.
The Yakima Herald-Republic sat with Clark to discuss her aspirations and experiences in health care as a Native American. Clark’s responses have been edited for brevity.
You started your nursing education at Yakima Valley College with the intention of being a flight nurse. When and where did your priorities change?
When I came here (Heritage), I had the intention of doing critical care so I could become a flight nurse and join either the Navy or the Air Force. I was dead set on it. Then there were three years here that completely changed my views when I was introduced to a whole other spectrum of health care, which is public health.
Me and my sister were the only Native Americans at the time in their entire program. However, physically, we look very different. She looks like our dad who is white and I look like my mom who is Native American and Filipino so I got to experience both the negative and the positive aspects of looking the way I do.
I went to school in White Swan where everybody looked like me and then you come into the realm of health care and almost everybody’s Caucasian. So I got treated differently and it was an eye-opening experience for me.
I started thinking, “this is how my family gets treated when we go places.” I didn’t have kids yet so I was thinking about my nieces and nephews and was just thinking if I would want them to be treated how I was.
How do changes to public health programs and trends affect minority communities?
I also work in critical care and often time I’ll see people come in and usually anything that’s not trauma related is actually part of a long chronic issue that’s just built up over time. The fact it was never taken care of is basically a sign of how our health care system failed them.
A lot of people here don’t have access to regular PCPs (primary care providers). There are different types of insurance and health programs like Medicaid and Medicare. Our L&N services (labor and delivery) just closed in Toppenish because of financial issues with Medicaid reimbursements.
If aspects of public health like these are diminished like they have been, over time people’s health declines, declines to the point where something is going to go bad. And that’s happening right now.
As someone in a field that is predominantly white, what is the importance of culturally appropriate and informed health care?
Whether it’s the academic or research aspect of health care or the actual practice, a lot of the knowledge in this field is for the Caucasian population. Here it’s mostly Hispanic and Native American people and I feel like we often get lost in the statistics and also in the research for this evidence-based practice.
Oftentimes the minority population is the forgotten one but it’s the one that needs health care the most.
Was there a moment during your studies when you realized public health is what you needed to go into?
There were multiple moments. We did our labor and delivery rotations at Memorial and we had to fill out this 10-page back-to-back book with all the drugs and procedures that we were going to see on a maternity floor.
I remember our first day, there were nurses gathered around the nurse's station and I was just a student looking at a patient’s chart before we went in.
I could hear them saying, “oh this person,” meaning me, “is probably not gonna make it through nursing school.” They said it was because they didn’t see many Native Americans go through the program.
I was upset because I had filled out this entire packet and no one had asked me about my skills or my knowledge or had bothered to test me on any of it. My own sister, who was on the same floor as me, no one questioned her or her ability to get through the program.
It upset me so much to hear what people said. I had similar experiences at IHS; even there many of the providers are Caucasian. There are not many providers who are Native Americans. Many of the people who come to work there don’t even stay for very long and that’s sad too.
You’re weeks away from having your first child. What sort of future do you envision for them as it pertains to public health?
My goal for myself and my family is to eventually get involved with policy. Our IHS is run by the government still. Our tribal government does not run our IHS. My goal is to eventually move into a government job and move my way up to be one of the big policymakers at IHS headquarters.
Those policies I hope would drive down into local IHS units like ours. However, I know things in public health move very slowly and any changes I make probably won’t affect me but they’ll affect the next generation.
I knew going into public health that eventually I wanted children and I should think about what kind of health care my kid would be getting versus the kind of care I got.
I grew up going and getting services at IHS. It wasn’t the fastest, it wasn’t always the best, you always had to wait and there was a lot of referring out because we had minimal services available.
Luckily both of my parents had full-time jobs and health insurance so we had access to health care outside of the IHS but for a lot of the families here, that is not the case. All my friends are now having kids and this affects them too.
So I have to think about what we’re actually doing and what we’re doing to improve things here.
