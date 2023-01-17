Lynn Brant teaches English, public speaking and drama at Zillah High School. She is also director of Z Center Stage Theater Company, the school’s extracurricular drama group. With the holidays behind her, Brant is gearing up for the spring musical, an ambitious project every year. This year it will be "Mary Poppins."
Auditions for the musical take place in late February. Until the production debuts in mid-May, everyone involved is increasingly busy. As anyone who's ever been involved in a drama production already knows, it takes a lot of people to stage a successful show.
How long have you been at Zillah High School and what is your history with Z Center Stage Theater Company?
I have taught at ZHS since 1990, so this is year 32 actually. There were the beginnings of a drama program here when I first started as a brand new teacher, and we basically had four lights, a few costume pieces, and a stage back then. The first group was around eight students strong, and we pulled off two plays that winter and spring.
That grew and in 1996, the group renamed itself from "the drama club" to "Z Center Stage Theater Company" to show we were a company of theater-makers. That remains an important part of who we are as a group, and I think has contributed to the ongoing sense in the group that we are going to have fun, but do excellent theater as much as we can down in this little school.
When did you become interested in drama, and how did that impact your life?
Interesting question as I was just talking to some students about this today. I have always been interested in drama but honestly, my high school didn't have a theater teacher until my senior year, so I hadn't done any plays in high school before my senior year! Several friends and I actually got to know the new director after we asked for help with the "three witches scene" in MacBeth that I begged them to be in with me. After that, the guy recruited three of us to be in the first play he directed. I played a German seamstress that had to measure a guy friend's inseam on stage. I also helped some with the set.
I attended Warner Pacific College in Portland, and happy accident No. 2 was that my roomie's father was involved in the little theater program they had, and so she and I went down to help with tech for that. That got me involved with mostly making do with the little tech stuff they had, and acting a bit. I decided to pick up drama credits after that because it went with my English degree. The funny thing is, that drama certification actually helped me get my job at Zillah, and I have been doing it every since.
That is why I tell kids to relax when they stress over not having their lives completely planned out in high school. It's definitely not a straight line — life choices lead all over the place due to what I will call "happy accidents"!
What impact do you see in students who are involved with Z Center Stage Theater Company?
We work really hard on being a place where students can feel welcome and a part of a group. It's a place where someone who hasn't used tools or tried acting before can learn how. It's a place where kids can use their creativity, learn new things, and take some risks.
We often invite students to give it a try because "you will have fun, and its a cool group to be a part of." It is also a place where we work hard for a common goal. That sense of being an important part of a bigger group that is striving for something and building something together is so important, particularly after what everyone went through when COVID shutdowns happened and we were separated so much. Honestly, so many arts programs are still regaining footing after we were not allowed to perform for so long—like the kids need to be introduced to opportunities to be a part of groups all over again because they just don't know what it is like for sure.
I am proud that our core group continued to try to do theater, even if it was all recorded and streamed during that hard time. I think we were one of the only extracurricular groups on campus to stay active most of the way through all of online school. Those kids needed that so badly! I hope people support their school and the bands, choirs and theater groups in this rebuilding because the arts provide a home to so many kinds of kids. They are something to belong to, work hard for, and allow a safe place to experience the joy of creating together with others.
What would you tell a student who is interested in getting involved, but hasn't taken done so for various reasons?
Just get in there and try it! There are always reasons not to do something, but this might be the only chance you have to do something like this. And I laugh as I think about this — I also want to tell them to do it because we need more people!
How can participation in dramatic productions lead to lifelong careers?
I have had some students go on to work in technical areas like sound, and a couple that went to New York to give auditioning a shot, and I am so proud of them! Besides a career though, I think being a part of drama provides other lifelong benefits.
For example, right now we just dropped clues for the title of our spring musical on social media. In the comments of those that are following, I hear belonging — they were a part of something important to them when they were at ZHS and they still feel a part of it despite years passing.
I see older students graduate with not only a diploma, but a work ethic, the drive to finish what they start, and the knowledge that they can be an important part of a team that gets it done. I also enjoy the younger siblings of alumni, who have been waiting for their chance to "do drama". In all of those, participation in drama (or band or choir) gives lifelong core gifts that enrich no matter what job field they choose.
What would you want to say about the students who participate in Z Center Stage Theater Company (and all the parents who support them)?
I cannot say enough about the village that is Z Center Stage! It takes that to make a show run well, especially since my directing team (Theresa Bell for tech directing and Victoria Langston for music directing) and I can't seem to "go small and go home!" Want a two-story set for Beauty and the Beast? Call in the parents — or the whole family sometimes! Want an entire parent army running the lobby during the show? Call in the drama mamas and papas!
Our community is also a part of this. We are so supported by businesses in our area. Some have supported ZHS drama for decades. The school district takes pride in what its arts programs do, and I feel very supported by our administrators, which is also really important.
I know I am grateful for all of those things, and that allows me to keep working hard to create great shows, and have fun too.
