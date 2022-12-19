Gary Ely has spent decades coaching the Granger High School football team. In that time, he’s gotten to see hundreds of students, including his own son, go through the program. He’s learned about the importance of community and, in his later years, come to understand that sometimes the experience and the work put in are more important than winning.
Ely is a Prosser native. After graduating from Eastern Oregon University, Ely returned to Yakima County, where he got a job as a history teacher at Granger High School. Three years in, he was offered the head coaching position for the football team. During his first few years as coach, Ely operated under the assumption that he would soon make his transition into coaching for larger schools or even colleges.
As it often does, life got in the way. In this case, Ely said he’s glad about how things worked out.
“When I got the job, I thought, ‘Wow, that’ll look good on my resume,’” Ely said. “About three years in I was thinking about leaving and I had a couple of kids who said, ‘Coach, you gotta stay one more year until we graduate.’ It went that way for a while and then I started having my kids and I said I didn’t want to be one of those coaches who doesn’t see their kids.”
Ely decided to stick around Granger and soon, three years turned into 30. Looking back, he said he has no complaints.
“As corny as it sounds, I laid my worries at the Lord’s feet and hoped for the right answer. I can’t complain. I’ve had a blast here. I’m hoping to get another 10 years in at least,” Ely said.
Earlier this year, Ely celebrated 30 years as head coach of the Granger football team. The Yakima Herald-Republic caught up with Ely after school and asked him a few questions about his experiences over the years and how coaching has impacted his life.
What draws you to coaching? What makes you certain it's what you were meant to do?
Well, I love the sport (football). I’ve been playing it and coaching it since the fifth grade and I was so fortunate to have been able to play the sport in college. I was really fortunate to have the high school and junior college coaches I had. It’s kind of like the classroom, too. So much of it is about trying to pass that knowledge and that love of something to the kids.
You get to know the kids in such a different way when you’re coaching. Some of these kids in the classroom (are hard to handle), but you get them on the football field and it's such a different story.
I just had my 40th class reunion and some friends were talking about retiring and they’re asking me what I’m going to do. I tell them I’ve been fishing, what else am I going to do? I want to keep doing this. People make fun of me all the time. My defensive coordinator always jokes with me and says, ‘You’re gonna retire before I do, coach,' and he was a student of mine. In fact, almost all my assistant coaches are former students of mine.
For a lot of children, especially in underserved or minority communities, school sports can be one of their only sources of constancy and support. Is that the case for some of your athletes?
It definitely keeps their grades up and it keeps them interested in school. We’ll see a dip in their grades after the season. They have to have a certain GPA for them to play. It’s also about the social aspect of it and it’s a release.
That’s one of the selling points I tell kids. You can get your anger out, you can hit somebody and you’re not gonna get in trouble. For our schools and it’s not just football, it is really crucial to some kids.
Some kids have told me the only reason they graduated was because of football. So yes, it’s hugely important.
Do you have any specific seasons or games that stand out in your memory?
One of the games that stands out in my mind is a 2012 game where (Ely’s son, Ryker) was my quarterback and in the last second we needed two points to win the game and we got it. That game will definitely always stick out in my memory.
Also, he and his buddy during that game at halftime, said, ‘Dad, that onside kick we’ve been working on, we’ve gotta do it.’ I wasn’t sure about it but they pushed me into it and said, ‘Alright, if you guys believe in it, then let’s go.’ That kick helped us score and it helped us win.
I think just being able to coach my son through that experience and getting to be a part of it, that’s a parent’s dream I think.
If you had to sum up what you’ve learned about coaching football in the last 30 years into one paragraph, what would you say?
As time has progressed, I’m more concerned about the relationships. When I first started, it was all about the win. It still is, but I treasure the relationships I get with these kids. That 30th (anniversary game) where all those guys showed up, you know. I don’t even know what to say to that one.
For kids looking to get into school sports, looking to get into football, what do you want them to know?
The first thing I ask assistant coaches when I interview them is, ‘How are you going to help me make these young men better fathers, better husbands and better citizens?’ That’s the key. Most of these guys aren’t going to go on to be pros. ... It’s all about how I’m going to help make them a better person. Hopefully, they’ve learned because I’ve stressed for 30 years: Work first, play second.
