Like many parents, Donald Clayton likes to read books with his children.
Since May, Clayton has expanded his audience through the Yakima County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
A sheriff’s deputy, Clayton has been posting a video most Sundays of him in uniform seated in his patrol vehicle sharing a book with an audience on Facebook. Most recently, he read Clement C. Moore’s “The Night Before Christmas.”
Another book he read was by local author Jeanetta Johnson, “Simple Questions About Your Day,” which Clayton said she dropped off for him to read.
Clayton drew his inspiration for the online storytime from a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty who also read children’s books from his patrol vehicle.
While some of his fellow deputies have read books as well, Clayton has been the face of the #storytimewithadeputy hashtag, and the videos have proven popular with people, some who will recommend books for him to read.
How long have you been with the sheriff’s office, and what are your duties?
I have been with the sheriff’s office for three years. I am a patrol deputy and a defensive tactics instructor. This is my first job in law enforcement.
How did you get started doing “Storytime With a Deputy?”
There was a gentleman from the west side, (Pierce County Deputy Dominique Calata) I saw doing it. I saw one they posted after he passed away. I thought it would be a great thing to start on the east side of the mountain, not only to remember him but for the people in our community.
How often do you do your videos?
I miss one or two here, but I try to get one every Sunday.
Do you pick out the books, or do you get suggestions from others?
My kids typically pick them out. We go back and forth to let them pick one each week.
What kind of a response have you received to your videos?
I get people often who say, “You are the deputy who reads the stories.” Other cops are mentioning it, too. I check the comments (on the Facebook posts) of what people are saying. They suggest the next story or ask friends who are deputies to read a story as well.
What do you enjoy most about doing it?
My kids love it, and they get a lot of joy out of it. The anticipation is that other kids are listening to it and getting the same joy they do.
Do you think this is good public relations for the sheriff’s office?
My main hope for that is kids are going to watch these videos and not think of us as scary people but ordinary people. I read children’s books on Sunday to get them at a young age and not think of us as scary people.
Do you have a favorite book?
I think the favorite book for me to work is “Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site.” It’s my son’s all-time favorite book. It’s probably one of my favorite ones just because he likes it. It’s about big construction rigs.
Biography Name: Donald Clayton Occupation: Deputy, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Age: 30 Hometown: Yakima
