SELAH — Unlike other areas of the country, there’s no shortage of lifeguards to keep things safe at the Bruce Buchanan Memorial Aquatic Center in Selah this summer.
In fact, longtime lifeguard McKenna Swindell was stumped when recently asked about why a shortage of lifeguards has affected roughly one-third of swimming pools in the U.S., according to national news reports.
“I really love it. I would highly recommend it as a job,” said Swindell, who has worked as a lifeguard since she was 15 at the aquatic center and its predecessor in Selah.
Aimee Ozanich, director of the Selah aquatic center, said there are two main reasons why her facility has not had trouble filling its lifeguard positions.
“I’m a certified lifeguard instructor, so as long as we have at least five people interested, we can have a class, according to Red Cross rules,” Ozanich said. “Secondly, we have a very active swim team (the Selah Dolphins). Some of them have been swimming since they were 5 or 6 years old. When they hit that 15-year-old mark, they want to work as lifeguards.
“It’s really made a big difference having an active and healthy swim team, because that’s an important feeder system of sorts for our lifeguards,” she added.
Swindell, a graduate of Selah High School and an incoming junior at Grand Canyon University, took that route to lifeguarding herself. She swam for the Dolphins and on the Selah High School swim team before becoming a lifeguard at age 15.
She has since worked her way up to head lifeguard and now an assistant aquatics director, a position she shares with Michael Strand, Ozanich said.
“Her attention to detail is what stands out about McKenna,” Ozanich added. “She pays attention to what’s going on, and can handle a lot of different pieces of our operation. She always puts in the time and effort.”
Swindell is studying early childhood education and special education, with hopes of becoming a kindergarten teacher. Her mother, Jennifer Swindell, teaches at Selah Intermediate School, and her younger brother, Jackson Swindell, will be a senior at Selah High School this fall.
McKenna Swindell recently took a break in the aquatic center office to answer a few questions from the Yakima Herald-Republic.
What type of training do you need to become a lifeguard?
You have to take a lifeguard course through the Red Cross. You have to be able to swim, I believe it’s 300 meters in a certain amount of time … I was 15 when I became a lifeguard. I did one year at the old Selah pool before it switched to this facility.
What’s the hardest part of being a lifeguard and what’s the easiest part, or what do you like the most?
Probably the hardest part is … I feel like being in the sun all day is a little bit draining, but we stay really hydrated and have umbrellas, and try to take a nice break in here (the office), cool off and hydrate. I really like the community here at the pool. It’s really nice. We have great co-workers and staffing, so it makes it fun to work here.
Have you ever had to save anybody?
Fortunately I’ve never had to save anyone, like, who is out in the middle drowning. I’ve definitely had to grab kids who are on the edge, or who didn’t realize how deep the pool was.
I’m also a WSI (water safety instructor) so I do a lot of swim lessons. Kids slip off the bench when you’re trying to teach them. Just little grabs like that, but never having to fully jump in.
A huge part of lifeguarding is preventing, so there’s definitely a lot of that. There’s a lot of reminding kids to walk and not hit each other with noodles. Making sure that life jackets are put on correctly so there’s not that risk. … We make kids take the swim test to see if they can go in the deep end, and make sure they stay where it’s safest.
When you were on the swim team, what was your best event or favorite event?
I did the 200 free a lot, when I was on the high school team. I really liked that event. Most people don’t because it’s awkward — do I sprint the whole thing or do I pace myself? It’s a little bit longer than a full sprint but shorter than a long-distance race. It’s not the 500 — it’s eight lengths.
When you have to save someone, a lot of it is a sprint just because they’re typically not far away here; the length of our pool is 25 yards.
For kids who might think about being a lifeguard, why would you encourage them to do it?
It’s really fun, first off. You learn so many skills. It’s a lot more than just saving people — there’s a lot of other responsibilities, things you have to do well that you would use at another job after this.
The training is a pretty large commitment because there’s so many hours you have to put into it. There’s in-water stuff and on-’/land stuff you have to go through. All these mini-tests and stuff to make sure you understand your responsibilities and how to keep the pool safe.
What are some of the things that are nice about the new aquatic center?
The pool is super nice. At the old pool there were a lot of problems, like inside the pool, with the walls. This facility is super nice and it’s super clean just because we stay on top of it with vacuuming and making sure it’s taken care of properly. There’s a lot of cleaning and sanitizing that we’ve maintained through (the pandemic), just trying to keep the facility super nice for as long as we can.
I am actually assistant director and also water safety instructor. I also teach private lessons. I wear a lot of hats here. I really enjoy it, it’s a really nice job to come back to when I’m not in school.
