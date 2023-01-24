Farmer Lon Inaba has deep roots in the Yakima Valley. He’s a descendant of the early Japanese pioneers who came here and cleared thousands of acres for farming on the Yakama Reservation.
His grandfather, Shukichi Inaba, left Japan and arrived in Wapato in 1907, where he helped his brother clear 120 acres of land leased from the Yakama Nation.
At one point, there were about 1,200 Japanese living in and around Wapato. They faced much discrimination.
The Alien land laws in the 1920s didn’t help. The laws prohibited Japanese immigrants from leasing or buying land. Japanese people could farm on the reservation, where the tribe allowed them to put upwards of 20,000 acres into production.
About two decades later, Pearl Harbor was bombed, the United States was thrust into World War II and Inaba’s grandfather was among many Japanese people, some U.S. citizens, who were placed in internment camps. Inaba’s family was among only a few to return to the Yakima Valley at the war’s end.
They continued to farm and built a prominent enterprise — Inaba Produce Farms. Last year, the Inaba family sold the farm to the Yakama Nation.
Inaba serves as spokesman for the Japanese American community here. He’s also president of the Yakima Buddhist Church in Wapato and chairman of the Japanese Cemetery at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima.
An exhibit chronicling the Japanese pioneers was placed at the Yakima Valley Museum.
Through the years, much has changed in the way Japanese Americans are received in the Valley, Inaba said.
Here’s what he had to say in a brief Q&A:
What does the Japanese American community's history mean to you?
I am proud to be a member of the Yakima Valley Japanese community. Despite all of their adversity in the early 1900s, the early pioneers persevered and endured the many setbacks directed at them as they broke lands out of sagebrush with teams of horses. Ingenuity and hard work ethic set them apart from the general population to a point that they were later targeted by the Granges and the VFW for their early success as occupying the productive lands of the reservation that was needed for returning World War I veterans.
What were the greatest struggles early pioneers faced?
Alien land laws at the turn of the century that first classified them as undesirable aliens ineligible for citizenship so that they could not own property, so they leased the lands. After being recruited to the Yakama Reservation to clear the lands for farming, the laws were later changed in the mid 1920s to prohibit the Japanese pioneers from leasing the very lands that they worked hard to clear and bring into production. They were relegated to being sharecroppers on whatever lands were offered to them just to survive.
Why did your family decide to return to Yakima after internment?
They had nothing when they left the camps. The only place they knew was the Yakama Reservation. Their relationships with the tribal landlords and local vendors who treated them fairly were established in the Yakima Valley. That is where the Nisei, the second generation, grew up and that is what was familiar to them.
What can the overall community learn from those struggles?
Hard work, perseverance and ingenuity will prevail, no matter what life throws at you.
How well are Japanese Americans received here now?
I believe that they are no longer treated with disrespect by most. They are sometimes considered a model minority by some.
What should the overall community know about Japanese Americans?
They worked hard and persevered even though they were treated with disrespect by many. Kindness shown to them in times of difficulty was appreciated and remembered for generations.
What are some of the major accomplishments made by Japanese Americans here?
Many members of the community have served as volunteers on the many community and industry boards within the county, state and federal entities. Education was always a priority with the Japanese pioneers.
What’s next for the Japanese American community?
Remember the sacrifices of the Japanese pioneers and the discrimination that they endured. Serve as advocates to protect others from discrimination and as examples of how to endure.
What’s most important to you regarding the community?
Getting along and working for mutually beneficial relationships to strengthen and protect your communities. We all need each other to survive. Kindness, compassion, respect, and hard work are the keys to creating strong communities.
