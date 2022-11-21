As an experienced pianist and singer, Bart Roderick knows firsthand how busy the holiday season is for performers like him. These days he’s preparing for one of his most popular annual collaborations.
On Dec. 8 and 9, Roderick will join friends John Gasperetti, Dora Barnes and Alex Rumbolz at The Seasons in Yakima for John Gasperetti’s Cabaret 2022. There are usually special guests and other delightful surprises as Gasperetti regales the crowd with his entertaining and often saucy commentary, stories and jokes complemented by Roderick’s keyboard talent and the vocals of Barnes and Rumbolz.
Along with preparing for that popular holiday-themed musical comedy show, Roderick — who is a retired public school music teacher — has two albums that feature other highly regarded Yakima Valley musicians. In turn, Roderick has contributed to numerous local albums, musicals and other projects over his long career.
Self-promotion is also part of the musician’s role, he likes to say. Learn more about Roderick’s music, performances and other artistic endeavors at www.facebook.com/bartroderickunderthesun.
Here are some questions and answers with Roderick.
Growing up, what or who inspired you to become a musician?
My grandmother was an accomplished classical pianist and vocalist; she sang in France for the troops during World War I. So music is a family thing: My brother, John Roderick, headed the Seattle-based band The Long Winters. John was voted one of the 100 best songwriters ever by Rolling Stone magazine.
My cousin Libby Roderick is a well-known folk singer-songwriter. Her song “How Could Anyone” was actually launched into space with the Voyager rocket! My daughter, Elizabeth Roderick, is also a musician, although she’s much better known as an author. Everyone needs to check out “The Hoodlum Army” and all her other novels.
But the thing that really got me started was popular music during the 1960s — Beatles, Stones, The Doors, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Chick Corea, Santana, Keith Emerson — and the studio keyboard players of that time: Nicky Hopkins, Larry Knechtel, Billy Preston. I spent hours trying to copy the stuff I heard on the radio. My piano lessons suffered, but I was on a mission.
How did you come to choose the piano? You’re well known for that, but do you play any other instruments?
I actually started piano lessons as physical therapy to recover from a hand injury I suffered at age 6. I focus on piano, although I can eke out notes on most band instruments and guitar. Right now, I’m learning how to play pipe organ. Learning something new at my age ... takes longer than it did many moons ago.
When is your busiest time of year, and what is your schedule like during that time?
The Christmas season through New Years is every working musician’s busiest time. I always give a huge sigh of relief driving home from late-night Christmas Eve church services. The end of a long season.
What led you to get involved with John Gasperetti and his popular holiday cabaret show? And for those who aren’t familiar with it, how would you describe the cabaret show?
I was asked by Grace Schefter and Melissa Labberton to join John’s cabaret after the death of the beloved previous pianist, Sandy Wahlke. I ended up playing for the cabaret for over 20 years, and we have another one coming up on Dec. 8 and 9 at The Seasons Performance Hall — get your tickets now!
The cabaret has always been an irreverent and funny event. We take a stab at local politics, and John always goes over the top in one way or another. The most fun part of cabaret for me are the rehearsals. We discard a lot of stuff that is funnier than heck but ... really inappropriate.
Along with performing with various musical groups and singers, you have also released albums; please tell us a bit about them. Do you plan more?
I get play a lot in Yakima: I play in a duo with the great Rondi Marsh, sing in Yakima’s Canticus Choir, conduct choir at Central Lutheran Church, accompany the Selah High School choir, play with the YVC jazz band, play with the Joe Brooks quartet, Dora Barnes, and, right now, I’m accompanying for the Warehouse Theater’s production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — get your tickets now!
I’ve got two albums out so far: “Under the Sun,” an album of original songs, and “Christmas Time Out,” jazzy arrangements of Advent and Christmas songs in strange meters. Check them out on YouTube or Amazon. Gotta get those You Tube view counts up! I’m writing songs for a third album right now; looking to start recording this winter.
What do you enjoy most about being a musician?
I just love the nerdy aspect of musicianship — the technique, theory, rehearsal discipline, etc. Since I’ve retired from teaching, I can practice more and get into that stuff more. It’s great living in Yakima. In Seattle, my skills would probably put me in the “B” level of musicians, but in Yakima, I get to play a lot.
Bart is such a talent & diplomat.
