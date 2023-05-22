Yakima high school student Ieremiah Laupapa will attend a national conference for future medical leaders next month near Boston.
But the 15-year-old Eisenhower High School freshman also has his eyes on the sky -- and beyond -- as he maps out his future career goals.
“I’ve always had a passion for helping people, but also for investigating space and learning as much as we can about space, in order to help the Earth as a whole,” Laupapa said. “That’s why the current mission to Mars, I’m very interested in that.”
Laupapa has maintained a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average throughout middle school and high school and received the “Most Inspirational” award after competing on the varsity level of wrestling for the Eisenhower Cadets, in his first year of trying the sport.
On Jan. 30, Ieremiah and his parents, Jerome and Shuronda, learned he had been invited to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders at the University of Massachusetts in Lowell, just outside of Boston.
The event, sponsored and hosted by the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, is June 21-23 for honors students who plan to become physicians or go into medical research fields. While that is a possibility for Laupapa, he said his primary career choice remains aerospace engineering and working for NASA.
Ieremiah Laupapa (pronounced “Yurr-uh-me-uh Lah-ooh-pah-pah”) discussed the upcoming conference, his career goals and other school activities in a recent interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic.
How did you find out about the Congress of Future Medical Leaders?
It was through a website that helps to set up your future, to help you follow colleges and apply to them. One of the careers as a backup is going to medical school and becoming a bioengineer and a geneticist.
So it was through that program that the Congress of Future Medical Leaders found out about me. They sent a letter around January asking if I wanted to come to their medical conference in June.
That’s in Boston, at UMass. I’m actually hoping to attend MIT, so I’m cool with scouting around.
I haven’t been there before. I’ve been to Maryland a few years ago, but never have actually been in Massachusetts.
You mentioned that your primary career goal is to become an aerospace engineer and technician employed by NASA. Why does that interest you?
Both NASA and China, and Russia, have been sending rovers and probes to hit Mars and to scout around to see if the soil is similar to Earth. Just to generally see if the environment and the presence of an atmosphere is true.
That way, if the Earth ever dies or is pushed to the brink of collapse, we could move the remaining population to Mars.
Any particular branch of NASA where you might like to work?
I’ve considered Houston. I can’t say I’ve considered the other (locations). Houston’s really the main one.
You’re an honor student at Eisenhower. You’re also a wrestler. How did that go?
Wresting was actually a bit of a challenge at first since it was my first sport. But I quickly figured out how to do it and progressed further than I thought I was able to.
I was on the varsity, in the 182 weight class. It very much was a learning process, going against older wrestlers. It was challenging. But certain older wrestlers going against me, they didn’t really think as much, so sometimes I was able to outsmart them, in a way.
My record was 11-15 -- not too bad! It was my first year doing the sport.
Any other school activities you want to mention?
Right now I’m doing track. I’m actually a varsity thrower for track. My current record (in the shot put) is 38 feet, 2 inches, and hopefully by (the district meet), I’m trying to throw 44 feet. I throw the discus, too, but I’m not trying to break any records with the disc. I’m alright in it, but it’s mainly shot.
Do they have a big man’s relay? Have you been part of that?
Yes, they do. It actually might be more entertaining to watch than the normal relays, because you rarely get to see it. It’s a fun thing for the team.
In the classroom, what are some of your favorite classes?
For sure one of my favorite classes is honors geometry. I’m taking Spanish I, that’s a good class. And I’m in this online pilot program with Arizona State University, and the biology module that we’re on right now is really cool.
Getting back to the career goals and the conference you’re attending, those appear to be two divergent goals, aerospace engineering and the medical field. What is your preference, and who has inspired you?
I’m very certain that aerospace engineering is the goal, but in the event that doesn’t work out, biomedical is always the second option.
I’ve had my goals set since middle school. The teachers can help me progress further toward those goals.
My mom and my dad are very big inspirations to me. Mom is working toward becoming a forensic psychologist, and my dad is a postal worker.
I’m an only child, but I’m close to my cousins. They look up to me and I want to set a good example for them.
What are some things you like to do for fun?
I like listening to music, working out, hanging with friends. Right now I’m working on this comic book, me and some friends.
What’s your favorite place to grab something to eat with your friends in Yakima?
This is kind of weird, but I would say Safeway, because everyone has a different taste for what they like. We can all go through together with one cart and put everything inside, and we all pitch in and pay for it.
