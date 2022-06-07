Lee Murdock has spent about 18 years mostly behind the scenes, helping combat homelessness in Yakima County.
She’s worked as a staff member with the county’s human services department, helping conduct annual homeless counts as well as serving as a conduit between those needing help and service providers.
She’s helped organize various extreme winter supply drives, was instrumental in kicking off the area’s first extreme winter weather shelter for youths and young adults, and developed the Homeless Network of Yakima County’s website that provides the public with homeless needs, statistics on those experiencing homelessness and ways the public can help.
In 2018, she was named director of the Homeless Network of Yakima County, which brings service providers countywide together to coordinate efforts to better serve those in need.
In a Q&A with the Yakima Herald-Republic, Murdock shares her views on the forces driving homelessness in the county and why the community should care.
Here’s what she had to say:
What has prompted you to work in homeless services? What’s your motivation?
I have experienced homelessness at multiple stages in my life both as an unaccompanied youth and an adult. With the assistance of many social services and multiple mentors, I was able to move from homelessness to a career in high-tech.
After a few years I became aware that many of the social services that helped me escape homelessness were gone or difficult to obtain. I had many friends still relying on social services and struggling. This prompted me to leave my career in 2004 and return home to ensure others received the same opportunities that I did.
Once I moved back, I asked a family friend where I should volunteer, and she suggested I check out the Homeless Network of Yakima County, which had just formed. I joined the network as a formerly homeless person and was asked to help present the original 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness in Yakima County to the Board of County of Commissioners, which included Commissioners Mike Leita, Jesse Palacios and Ron Gamache.
How long have you worked in homeless services, what is your current title and what work do you conduct?
My journey working with homeless services has spanned 18 years in a variety of roles with the Homeless Network of Yakima County, starting as a consumer representative in 2004, to a staff member employed by the Yakima County Department of Human Services in 2009, to finally the director in 2018.
The Homeless Network of Yakima County includes 111 members representing 81 organizations and 30 community members. As a systems-focused organization, the network does not provide direct services, but rather supports the entire homeless response system which includes prevention, crisis response and rapid rehousing. My work is to support those members in identifying and addressing systemwide issues and to increase collaboration between multiple sectors of the community, including community members, faith-based organizations, business and local government.
What’s most rewarding about your job?
Working with members of the community and providers who are passionate and dedicated to serving their community. I have met so many people who simply want to be a part of the solution, including community members, service providers, government employees, law enforcement and more. It is heartening to see so many people willing to dedicate time, expertise and supplies to help their neighbors.
What are the biggest gaps in homeless services that you see?
We need a stronger focus on prevention and permanent housing. We are in the middle of a housing crisis in Yakima County. Almost a third of our population pays more than a third of their income toward housing, which means they are at risk of entering our crisis response system (emergency shelters). With no affordable housing available, there is nowhere for people to go once they engage in outreach services.
It is very frustrating to those seeking services as well as those doing outreach. We literally do not have enough units of housing. This gap in housing means more people are at risk of losing their housing and there are fewer places to house those who do become homeless.
What are service providers here doing really well?
There are multiple collaborative efforts in the community of not just service providers working together, but also service providers partnering with other nonprofits, the faith community, local businesses and more.
What’s one success story you can share?
When the city of Yakima, out of health and safety concerns for current residents, realized they would need to condemn an apartment building, they reached out to the Homeless Network of Yakima County. An emergency response team was formed, and within a few days coordinated outreach was conducted with the current residents. Multiple sectors of the community came together to ensure the residents were connected to a variety of resources and assisted in finding new housing.
While the loss of housing was significant, it was a great example of providers, local government, local businesses and more coming together to serve their community.
What do people in general need to understand the most about homeless issues and the people experiencing homelessness?
Homelessness is a housing issue, not a morality issue. When there are not enough units of housing, the most vulnerable in the community are the ones who lose their housing first.
Homelessness is not a choice; it is traumatic. The longer a person is homeless, the more trauma they experience, and the more difficult it is to find permanent housing.
Homelessness is not a cause; it is a symptom. Without enough housing amid rising costs and low-paying jobs, the end result will be an increase in homelessness.
The issue is not always visible, nor are the successes. The Washington State Department of Commerce reported that in one year in Yakima County:
• 213 people were prevented from being homeless.
• 911 people were housed in emergency housing.
• 636 people were housed.
• 516 people were rapidly rehoused (rental assistance).
• 57 people were placed into permanent supportive housing.
• 56 people were placed into transitional housing.
• Seven people were placed into other housing.
On any given night, service providers house over 400 people in temporary housing.
How supportive would you say our community is when it comes to helping those experiencing homelessness?
Very supportive and absolutely necessary for any long-term solution in our community. Community members are involved in leadership, serve as volunteers, and provide donations to those who are unsheltered. Multiple faith-based organizations have provided their buildings for use as extreme weather shelters, local businesses and educational institutions run drives and volunteer for projects and so much more.
We believe that homelessness is a community issue, and it will take the whole community to solve it. All of us, regardless of the reason, want to see an end to homelessness. Together we can accomplish what we as individuals cannot do alone.
