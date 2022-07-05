More than a quarter of Yakima residents don’t have a high school diploma or an equivalent degree. That’s where Heritage University’s High School Equivalency Program, or HEP, comes in.
HEP is a free GED program specifically for low-income migrant workers and their family members. Serving around 100 students each year, the program holds classes in Toppenish, Prescott and Granger.
A critical component of the program is the consideration of student needs beyond the classroom. Much of that is driven by Jennifer Lemus, the job and retention coordinator.
Originally from Toppenish, Lemus returned to the area after the birth of her son and has worked with HEP since then. She focuses on helping students stay in the program and succeed after earning their GEDs by connecting them with free local resources, jobs and other post-graduate opportunities.
Here are some questions and answers with Lemus. They have been edited for clarity and length.
What is the high school equivalency program and why is it important to the community?
It is a five-year grant program through the Office of Migrant Education. The importance of it, nowadays, more than anything, is that there are a lot of jobs where you need your GED. Students end up getting stuck.
That’s where it always circles around, with students that had to drop out or a family emergency or something came up or they couldn’t stick around for high school. I feel like a lot of them feel stuck. When they’re stuck, that’s why they come and they decide to get their GED.
That’s when students start coming, and they are in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s. That’s perfectly fine. For me, it’s even better, because they took the initiative to do it.
How would you describe your job?
My day-to-day, when we have students, is always do attendance. Make sure the student is coming. If they’re not coming, communicate with them, with the instructor — seeing what’s going on.
For the most part, throughout the year we have students graduating. I’ll also do placements with the students. I schedule them to come in and we do those placements — what school they want to go to or if they want better employment or ESL classes, whatever it is.
I’ll do that throughout the year or throughout my day. I create presentations for the students. We will have People for People, Heritage, Perry Tech or whoever is willing to come in.
Once a month, they do presentations in the classroom for that service. We have a lot of students that don’t know about all the services we have in the community. That’s a way of them knowing and knowing what they have. A lot of them are completely free.
Then I meet with students once a month. I coordinate it according to their class time. If the class is in the morning, then I’ll do it then and if it’s in the afternoon, then I’ll do it in the afternoon.
What do students do after HEP?
For a majority for our students, it’s ESL classes just because they can’t further their education until they master the English to be able to take those classes.
A majority of our Spanish (speaking) students do ESL and afterwards they’ll come back, like a year later, and say, “I’m interested in this.”
That’s something that we do after we meet with them. Six months after they’re done graduating, we follow up with them to see if there’s any additional services that they need.
Say, six months later they’ve mastered ESL classes, it’s, “OK, what do you want to do now?” They come back and I help them again if they need.
Which services are available?
It varies. It can be anything like employment, behavioral health, mental health; sometimes they need resume building, food banks. I’ll receive emails from people or from organizations or other programs and they’ll be like, “Hey, we’re having a food bank here.”
I’ll always forward those emails to our instructors, or we have a board here and I’ll post them on that board, just so they’re aware. It’s a lot, but when class is going on, I always forward all those emails or those flyers to our instructors so that way they can provide those to our students. If anyone is ever interested or in need, they have that.
We try to let them know that this is going on, this is out there — you’re welcome to go. There’s a lot out there, whatever they need. I always let them know, “Just ask.”
If I don’t know, I’ll find it.
Let’s say someone is interested in getting their high school equivalency or their GED. How would they start that process?
That would be first asking the questions for the requirements. Do you have the agricultural background — yourself or someone in the household? Do you have a valid ID? Are you over 16?
Do you have some kind of financial need? Financial need can be anything low-income, so WIC, EBT, state insurance, for you or someone in the household. Once they’ve checked all those off and said “Yes, yes, yes,” they come in and have an assessment exam. That’s an exam based off reading and math at a ninth-grade level.
Once they pass the exam, they’ll go ahead and start coming (to class). Our classes are from Monday through Thursday, our afternoon from 5:30 to 8 and morning from 8:30 to noon.
They’ll be coming to class and that’s when we start checking in on them, that’s when I start meeting them and seeing how they’re doing, how class is going, how they feel and then it just depends on the student.
A student will graduate in two months, in a month. We’ve had students graduate in a week. Someone will take a whole year. It just depends. That’s the in-process to get in.
I’ll see in the attendance if a student is not coming. I’ll catch on, I’ll notice the unexcused absence. We always try to catch on and figure out what’s going on with the student. A lot of them have families and they have kids; it becomes a little bit more of a struggle.
We have a few occasions where they just won’t say anything and they’ll end up leaving and come back maybe a few years later. A lot of them end up circling back around.
We have a lot of students who will come for a semester or a year and then leave, and then they come back and they’re a completely different person. They’ll be here every single day. We all have things that go on in life. Sometimes you’re just not ready for it, which is completely fine.
That’s what makes this rewarding, because I hear about the struggle. I hear it and then you’re there. You did it. I hear it all; that’s what makes it rewarding.
