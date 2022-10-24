When a child witnesses or is victim to a crime, it’s a traumatizing experience.
Sometimes the process to obtain justice could inflict further trauma, as the child is forced to recount his or her experience multiple times to a parade of strangers in different places, such as police interrogation rooms.
In Yakima County, Erin Deery, the multidisciplinary team coordinator for the Yakima County Children’s Advocacy Center, works to minimize that pain for children ages 3-17 and developmentally disabled adults, and their families, while ensuring that the proper agencies get the information they need.
The center provides a child-friendly place where a victim only has to tell what happened, with prosecutors, police, social workers and victim advocates listening. The room has soft chairs and a stuffed dog for kids to play with as they are being interviewed, with cameras and microphones recording the interview.
Deery, a Yakima resident, has been with the center for three years.
The following interview has been edited for space and clarity.
What does the Children’s Advocacy Center do?
The center currently provides child forensic interviews for children who have been victims or witnesses of serious crimes that equates with a felony. Once they come in for a child forensic interview, we connect (the children and their family) with a victim advocacy center and we have a victim advocate on site with them here. Our assistant sits with them, and connects them with services; she provides a packet with information on trauma for children and families coping with situations.
Depending on the age of the child and the family’s situation, we try to input different information that may be relevant to their situation. It may be on appropriate relationships for older teenagers, it might be “my body” books for younger kids.
I coordinate with all the people who are actively involved in investigating child-abuse cases or criminal cases involving children. I will typically receive a case from a law-enforcement officer who will say we need to set up a child forensic interview. They provide me with the reports of what has occurred and the reason for requesting the interview. I will see who is involved with the child. Sometimes (Child Protective Services) is involved, and sometimes I have to ask and see if anyone has been assigned and working with the family yet. Once I get all those people connected, I schedule a time for the child to come in for an interview.
The lead officer and I will be present, and we send the case to the Special Assault Unit prosecuting attorneys who will determine who will come in and observe the interview. I connect with one of the child forensic interviewers, and I connect with the victim advocacy agencies, and whatever CPS worker is involved.
We have everybody come here to be all present for the interview, so that way the child doesn’t have to go to different people to talk multiple times with multiple people. It avoids retraumatizing them. This is a child-focused center.
When the child is in here for the interview, myself, the deputy prosecuting attorney on the case, the lead officer, CPS will all be at the other end of the hallway, where our observation room is. We will observe the interview while it is occurring, and during that time we try to determine if there are other things that need to be asked. The interviewer will take a break and talk with us and give the other questions to ask.
It’s all done at one time and the child gets to leave, and that’s where the investigation takes off. Detectives will determine if this is something to send up to prosecutors for charging, or CPS will determine if it needs to be involved.
After the interview has been completed, we also continue with a monthly case review meeting, a team meeting to stay up to date on the progress of the case. The victim advocates get updates. We try to make sure the child and the family have all the supports necessary going through this traumatic time.
It’s not just the child experiencing this traumatic event, but it is the nonoffending family members who needs support. We try to wrap around everybody.
How did you get involved in this work?
I’ve been working in the youth and young adult services program for a few years prior to coming in here. I also have a background working with children with developmental disabilities. I’ve always really loved working with children in the community and advocating for kids in our community and just trying to be able to be a part of being involved in a positive light.
When I saw this position come up, I just applied for it. I was reading through (the job description) and thinking this sounds like a great opportunity and the more I was reading about the position and getting into it, I have fallen in love with this job. I couldn’t ask for a better job.
I have a background in psychology, and just living here Yakima, it is a good position to work with people who care about kids in our community.
From what you have seen here, how has it made a difference in children’s lives?
It’s really awesome to see how people come together to work for families. In some instances they may have missed an opportunity. A family may have come in for an incident, and somehow CPS and law enforcement didn’t connect.
What I have seen is that children who come through here are getting connected to so many services and they are not having to tell their story three, four or five times.
We have seen where kids have come through and told their story to a teacher, and then they’re telling it to a CPS worker and then a nurse and then it is a law enforcement officer. They have to tell so many people that by the time they get the opportunity to tell their story fully, they’ve said it so many times they don’t want to have to say it again. The great thing is, with everybody coming here, they have all the heads together that can ask the necessary questions and not have to have their child tell their story again. If that happens, the story is going to get lost or missed.
Just the quickness of the response times makes the process move faster because it’s not CPS waiting on law enforcement, or law enforcement waiting on CPS. It makes it faster if everybody is together.
There are a lot of times that children and families come through here and they don’t know about all the resources that are out there for things that they need, or don’t know how to connect with mental health services. Sometimes, it’s a sigh of relief for them because they can come in here and get the help they need. We help them get connected to any services they need.
You’ve probably heard many horrific stories of abuse from children. What do you do to cope with that?
I have a really good group of people I work with, and I think we all do a really good job of being supports for each other.
Outside of that, I do other things to try to stay happy. I go do things a lot with friends and family. I have a 5-year-old I spend a lot of time with. We do things that are fun.
I think that outside of work it is easy for me to go and engage in all of the happy things.
At the end of the day, I know what we are doing here is trying to help kids. I think there is a sense that we’re going to help this not be a situation or not continuing in the community. We are putting people away who do bad things to kids. It kind of great when we get to do it.
What do you consider a good day at the office?
We have a lot of good days, despite the really terrible and sad things we hear. I think a good day at the office is when we don’t get a child forensic interview request. That means nothing bad has happened to a child. That would be a best day.
