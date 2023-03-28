In 1991, Dora Ornelas went to the Yakima County Courthouse looking for a part-time job during what she thought was going to be a brief time in Yakima.
Since then, Ornelas has become a full-time Spanish language interpreter for the court system, going between the courthouse and the courtrooms in the basement of the Yakima County jail to interpret proceedings for people who do not speak English.
Her work ensures that people understand what is happening in court and can participate in court proceedings, even if they don’t understand the language used in court.
Court interpreters not only have to be fluent in the language they interpret, but they also have to have a command of legal vocabulary as well as be able to interpret idioms and slang from one language to another. It also means interpreting someone’s outburst word for word.
In an earlier interview, now-retired Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson said interpreters such as Ornelas promote trust in the judicial system for all people.
The following interview with Ornelas has been edited for clarity and space.
What does a court interpreter do?
We level the playing field. We provide access to justice for non-English speakers in our community. We level the playing field by ensuring they are hearing what is said in another language to their target language. We do it to the best of our ability. I am certified by the Washington State Courts.
It is really important that the people who come into this courthouse feel that they are being heard and they are understanding what is being said to them. Whether it is a criminal case or civil dissolution (divorce), people have a high level of anxiety when they come in, and hearing their own language eases their concerns.
We interpret simultaneously, consecutively and by sight. We don't give them legal advice. We have to remain neutral, so they know they are being treated fairly.
How did you become a court interpreter, and were there any challenges you had to face in pursuing that career?
It was a complete fluke. I didn't know it was a career. I grew up interpreting for my mother. I came to Yakima with my sister and her roommate in 1991. They were doing their student teaching at Barge-Lincoln Elementary School, and they needed a third roommate. I walked into the courthouse and asked for the posting for part-time jobs. (The receptionist) asked if I was bilingual, and I said yes, and she asked if I have interpreted, and I said for my mother and family. She sent me to Suzanne Weinmann (the court’s interpreter), and she flipped to Spanish to test my skills. She then walked me to the (Yakima County) jail basement, gave me a notebook and pencil and said to write any word I couldn’t interpret. I fell in love with interpreting and what we do for people.
When I started training, Suzanne let me borrow her dictionary for court interpreting. She never gave me the words. I had to look them up. I didn’t know the vocabulary (for court proceedings). There were no classes that were offered. The training was going into the courtroom every day and falling asleep over the dictionaries and legal pads at night.
I took the interpreters exam. You do the written, and as soon as you pass the written, they sign you up for the oral exam. They test you on simultaneous, consecutive and sight translation. You cannot bring anything except a notepad and pencil. They record your rendition and that is sent out to federally certified interpreters to grade your test. If you pass the written exam, you have three opportunities to pass the oral exam. Thank God I passed the (oral exam) the first time through.
We work in a county where we are all team players. Our judges know I am the only employed interpreter here for Superior Court. They do their best to get us in and out. They know there is another judge, clerk, or attorneys who are waiting for my services.
With idioms, we have to find something that is comparable. I grew up with a father who uses idioms so much that I know the meaning.
We just don't interpret the words. You have to interpret the meaning of the phrase and what it means. It's not all about book learning.
In day-to-day court interpreting we run into people from all walks of life. You have to maintain (your interpretation) at the same level as the person. If they cuss, use idioms or use words, we interpret it. We don't form a personal opinion about what is being said. We're just there to provide a service to level out the playing field and make it equal for the non-English speaker. It is the attorney's job to make sure it is their client is understanding the legal issues. My job is to interpret.
What does a "typical" day at work look like for you?
Typical would be no jury trials going, no non-jury trials going. I would start in Courtroom 1 with domestic cases, then moving to the jail basement for the criminal docket. There are different days of the week. Tuesdays we have (at-risk youth) hearings at juvenile court in the morning, and in the afternoon we have truancies, and then hearings in the jail basement. Once in a rare while we get to do adoptions. There is a lot of juggling. (Chela) Fisk, the interpreter coordinator, does the courtroom calendar. We have this, this and this, and which will get you in and out faster.
When we have jury trials, or even on jury trials because we have one interpreter to cover as an employee, we have to use a contracted interpreter. The contract interpreters are all super professional. They jump in where they’re needed. In other counties, they hire interpreters for a particular courtroom. This is Yakima, and they don't demand it be separate appointment for each courtroom. They're flexible.
What do you consider the most rewarding part of your job?
I love my job. I fell in love with my job when I was first introduced to it. Knowing that we give people that equal opportunity to have a fair hearing, to have their voice heard and to express and know they understand what is being said to them. It is a scary place to come to. That is very satisfying, knowing that every day I come in and do the very best that I can of what is asked of me. Our supervisors have our backs.
This was not recognized as a profession for a very long time. Our supervisors, judges, other court staff recognize it for what it is. That is huge. You just feel appreciated. They trust that I am understanding.
How do you maintain your work-life balance?
By not forming opinions and leaving my work at work. My home is home, my work is work. Once I walk out the doors, I’m done. I'm done being an interpreter and done for any case I'm interpreting. If I need to, I’ll drive an extra block or drive 5 mph slower (to decompress).
