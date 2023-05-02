In the mid-’90s, Bertha Lily Gonzalez was studying to be an OB/GYN in Mexico. When her parents’ health took a turn for the worse, her brothers decided to move them to Yakima, where they’d be able to get better care.
Gonzalez never planned to move to the United States. She loved Mexico and spent years studying for her profession, eagerly awaiting the day she’d be able to help people in her community. Being the youngest girl in a family of 10 siblings, she decided to tag along, expecting she’d return to Mexico after helping her parents get settled.
Weeks turned into months and months into years for Gonzalez. Before she knew it, she had spent two years living illegally in the U.S., cleaning bathrooms and packing fruit. Gonzalez saw firsthand the hardships and barriers faced by Mexican immigrants, documented and undocumented, in the Yakima Valley.
She returned to Mexico and finished her studies, then decided to make her way back to Yakima to be with her parents and to provide health care to residents of the county, some of whom she’d met while volunteering at the then-Providence Yakima Medical Center.
In 1996, Gonzalez crossed back into the U.S. legally and, with a certificate of lactation education, began working at Providence with new mothers. She went on to get her master’s in public health and became a diabetes educator at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, which is now MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
In the 22 years she’s been working at Memorial, Gonzalez has advocated for her Spanish-speaking patients, going to great lengths at times to accommodate their needs. Sometimes, she’ll take phone calls in English for her patients and serve as an interpreter. Others, she’ll call in favors to hospitals on the west side of the state to secure better accommodations for transferred patients.
Gonzalez sat with the Yakima Herald-Republic to discuss the challenges she’s faced, what has kept her motivated and how her life changed when she moved to the U.S.
Her answers have been edited for brevity.
You’ve been involved with health care and public health in Yakima County for decades. Have you seen any major changes in the health care landscape or the relationships between Hispanic patients and their providers?
Like many families, I immigrated here with my parents, who had severe chronic diseases. I was witness to how some providers treated patients who couldn’t speak English when I served as an interpreter for my father.
One situation I’ll never forget and that I remember clear as day is when he developed prostatitis (an inflamed prostate). We took him to the emergency department and we weren’t provided an interpreter. I did what I could to interpret for him.
He was in a lot of pain and we were both worried. We were referred to a urologist but told we wouldn’t be able to enter the appointment unless someone who spoke English came with my father, so I came along for that, too.
The urologist started asking my father if he had ever had any venereal diseases, he asked him how many sexual partners he’d had and if he was still able to get erections. Well, he was a 70-year-old man. He was very traditional and conservative about those topics and here I was, his youngest girl, having to ask him all these questions.
It was traumatic for me, and my father started crying. The whole time the urologist had shown minimum empathy or respect for the situation. He kept asking questions and I tried telling him that my father felt embarrassed and he was having trouble answering the questions.
The urologist just scoffed and acted impatiently. After that, he asked my father to turn over. He was going to do a prostate exam and when you do that, you have to let the patient know, “Alright, this is what I’m going to do, this is what you may feel and it could be uncomfortable.”
Neither the nurse nor the urologist said anything. I had a second to react and tell my dad what was going to happen. By the time I did, the doctor had started. I heard my dad scream and then whimper.
Nowadays, at least in hospitals and clinics that receive federal funding, I see more people who look like me working with patients. I see more preventive care being done for patients like my father that help prevent situations like his. I see there are more interpreters and more providers who strive to show care and empathy to all their patients regardless of the language they speak.
I see more understanding of the types of situations my parents had to live through.
Throughout the years, you’ve helped host health fairs, community education programs and generally go to lengths that extend outside the responsibilities of your job to help your patients. What keeps you motivated to put the extra time and effort into an already demanding job?
I don’t know if you noticed, but when we were walking to my office we passed an old woman who was struggling to walk even with the help of her grandson.
I don’t know why, but sights like that break my heart. I see her and I see my mom, my aunts, my neighbor and my grandma and the first thing I think is, “Why did no one offer her a wheelchair?”
It’s not that I want it to be about me or about how helpful I am, I just see things like that sometimes and it’s like my fuel. It makes me want to keep helping others.
Sometimes people here tell me I go above and beyond, but I don’t think I do. It’s my responsibility. My responsibility is to treat others the way I want to be treated. I’m a human being and I have to provide care with humanity.
When you returned to Mexico, you had already learned about the types of hardships and barriers that awaited you in the U.S. What made you move back?
It wasn’t easy. You get to a point where you don’t feel like yourself. You reach a point here where you’re blocked from being yourself. For me, it was the initial language barrier and the fact it meant the only job I could do was pack fruit and clean.
I carpooled to work and I’d be picked up by a co-worker at 2 or 3 in the morning. And just the way we were spoken to.
If you asked to go to the bathroom, you’d be told no. If you talked while working, you’d be moved somewhere new. If you brought up concerns, you’d be told to leave if you don’t like it. I think those are all methods to brainwash you and control you, and you reach a point when you feel like an object or a marionette.
I think one of the things that got me out of that cycle, and one of the things I brought with me to the U.S., was my love for education and the education I’d already received. While I worked packing fruit, I met a lot of people who were sick. They had chronic illnesses from doing hard labor for years.
I wanted to help provide care for them. I was pregnant, and I wanted a better life for my son. I think those things helped pull me out of that situation.
My father and my mother were another big reason for coming back. I had gotten my national certification to practice in Mexico, but I kept thinking about my parents and I think ultimately my love for them brought me back.
I thought about other people like them I’d met in Yakima and their struggles with chronic illnesses and old age.
I already felt in my heart at that point that there was a lot of opportunity to do good there, and then my mom asked me to come back to Yakima to be with them. We are all so family-centered that I just decided to come back.
You’ve spent more than two decades living in Yakima County. Looking back, how do you feel about your decision to leave Mexico and move here?
I feel satisfied. It took a lot of hard work to that point. I feel thankful, humbled and privileged, because regardless of the barriers and the challenges faced, there are still many good people living here.
There are many people here who want to help you and who understand that multiculturalism and diversity help enrich a community. They understand that and they are there for me.
When I go to Mexico, I miss it here. I come back here and I feel happy. Then I miss Mexico and I go back there, but I always want to come back here. I like it here.
I have many great mentors here who have pushed me forward in my career and motivated me. Kathy Early, a nutritionist, I think she believes more in me than I do. Ninfa Gutierrez is another great mentor who has always told me I can do things I didn’t think I could. Ann Caffery, Diane Patterson, Gail Weaver, Mary Heart and Bertha Lopez. They’ve been a great team to work with and have all at one point believed in me more than I do in myself.
I’ve been here more than half my life and I don’t think I’d change a thing. If anything was different, I wouldn’t be here today, and that’s where I feel I need to be.
Biography Name: Bertha Lily Gonzalez Age: 53 Occupation: Certified diabetes care and education specialist at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital Community of residence: Yakima Education: The University of Guadalajara, Master’s of Public Health at Concordia University, Nebraska
