Denise Korevaar is owner of and sensei at Karafuto Karate, a martial arts school (dojo) in Yakima. She teaches karate and wushu (kung fu) as well as kobudo (weapons training).
Along with her dojo, Korevaar runs Samurai Kids Club of Yakima, an AAU karate club for children from age 4 through adults of all ages.
She grew up in Yakima and began learning karate in the summer of 1975, when she was 9. Korevaar says she will always appreciate her parents in introducing her to martial arts and paying for and driving her and her older sister to lessons. Korevaar continued to train through college at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.
Korevaar spent 33 years teaching physical education in the Yakima School District, with her last position at Hoover Elementary School. She retired in 2022 to follow her heart — teaching martial arts, especially to kids. Karate involves learning to block, kick and strike. It also involves some grabs, escapes, joint locks and throws and is a good option for self-defense.
The physical strength and skill her students gain by training in karate is important, particularly for girls and women. According to 2021 data from the World Health Organization and its partners, one in three women are subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence from a non-partner over their lifetimes.
Her involvement in martial arts for fitness, strength and self-defense came from a terrifying situation her sister experienced when they were children.
How did you begin participating in martial arts, and which martial arts particularly appeal to you, and why?
When I was in the first grade, my sister was in the third grade. One day she waited after school for a friend, and the friend didn’t show, so she was walking home from McClure Elementary alone, walking west on Clinton Way toward 29th Avenue. Two men in a car followed her up the street in their vehicle. She got scared and ran. She hid behind a pine tree as they moved slowly looking for her. As they moved forward, she moved to the opposite side of the tree, staying out of their line of sight.
It was clear they were looking for her to get her into their car. When they thought she was gone, one man said, “She got away, let’s go!” My sister then ran all the way home. That incident traumatized my sister for quite some time. If she had not been clever enough to stay hidden, it could have turned out so much different.
A few years later after church, my mother was reading an article in the Yakima Herald-Republic. It was about another young woman who had been tortured, raped and killed. It later turned out it was Ted Bundy committing horrible crimes against women and young girls. One of the victims was a Central Washington University student. My mother told my dad she was going to put my sister and I both in karate to learn self-defense. If ever attacked, she wanted us to at least try to fight back!
My mother enrolled us in karate at the local YMCA and we loved it. We both continued to train in karate for many years after that, and for me personally it has been a lifelong passion studying martial arts. In the 1970s, martial arts were really just beginning to become well known in the USA. In Yakima, karate was pretty much the only option during those years.
Which martial arts are especially good for young children and teens who want to be able to defend themselves?
Most martial arts schools teach some concepts that can be used for self-defense. Karate in particular teaches how to develop strong blocks, punches and kicks. My personal experience is mostly with karate and wushu (kung fu), and although they are very different, they both contain strong techniques that can be used for self-defense.
I am a Washington state-certified teacher by trade. I have spent years teaching martial arts, and over 32 years teaching in public education. I have spent my entire career learning how to teach kids. This learning was through classes, education and in person all day teaching kids for years. It is not necessarily the martial art that is as important as the instructor’s ability, background and education. The better the teacher, the better the student. A school is only as good as its instructor.
At Karafuto Karate, we teach a progressively developmental program that builds on skills and allows students to grow in every way. Karafuto Karate is led not just by a martial artist, but a state certificated physical education specialist with 32 years of teaching experience. What makes us different? The education, background and teaching experience that leads our dojo.
What are your personal goals in martial arts, fitness and life?
My personal goals are to provide a strong and safe dojo in Yakima for students of all ages to come learn self-defense, traditional karate, sport karate and wushu. My goals are to spend more time training now that I am retired from YSD, and more time teaching karate to students who want to learn.
Biography Name: Denise Korevaar. Age: 57. Residence: Yakima. Occupation: Owner and sensei of Karafuto Karate in Yakima, which she operates with her son, Jabriel Korevaar. Hobbies: Spending her time doing karate, watching her students compete, traveling with her family, spending time at the beach, biking and going to church.
