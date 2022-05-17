For 14 years, Darla Jensen has served as a liaison between crime victims and Yakima County’s court system.
Jensen, a program coordinator for the Victim Witness Assistance Unit in the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, works with crime victims and their families, as well as witnesses, helping them understand their rights in the court system and how the case is progressing.
She also works with prosecutors to prepare the case, helping maintain continuity in the event the case is reassigned to another prosecutor, as well as getting evidence over to the defense attorneys as required by law.
In her tenure she has worked on several high-profile cases, including the murder of Yakima Realtor Vern Holbrook and most recently the trial of Randy Shea Gardner, who was convicted of killing Julian Wabinga in Gleed.
Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said Jensen and the other members of the unit are vital to his office’s success.
“They bridge the gap between the real world where victims and law enforcement live, and us as we’re preparing for trial,” Brusic said.
Jensen, he said, is “exceptional” in working with the various groups and sorting out complex cases, being able to communicate well with people.
Some questions and answers:
What drew you into this work?
I came here from a community-based advocacy organization that is now Aspen (Victim Advocacy Services). I’ve been coming to this building for close to 20 years and been involved and closely working with the victim witness program. I saw firsthand the caring and concern the people in this office had for victims and their families, and how hard they worked to ensure that the few rights victims had were being given to them and empowering them.
The way the legal system is set up is an adversarial system, but you can also empower and encourage victims to regain a little bit of themselves and their strengths and confidence. When an opportunity opened up, I hoped I would be able to come in and help victims. It’s what keeps me here.
What do you and the unit do?
We support the prosecuting attorney’s office in criminal cases, and whatever is necessary. When a case comes in to be charged, it is assigned to a particular prosecutor and it is assigned to us, and we make the initial contact with the victim, if it is a surviving victim, or family members and start a dialogue with them. The most important thing for families is sharing of information so they know what is going on. They don’t know how (the court system) works. We try to educate them in a way that empowers them. One of the first things we do is give them the victim’s rights information and make sure they understand that these are our rules that they have to have that information. That starts the process.
Information and evidence (about the case) comes into our office, and we make sure it gets disseminated out to the defense as discovery. We make sure everything we get, they get.
We’ll sit down with the prosecutor and discuss what we have, what they need and start working with the agencies. I work with all the law enforcement agencies in Yakima County, as well as medical professionals, the state crime lab folks, business owners if they’re going to be potential witnesses, and start building what a witness list may be and what their testimony could be and keeping the families of the victims informed along the way.
As the process moves on, we set up interviews (for witnesses) with the defense attorneys and be present if the victims and witnesses want us to be there. Sometimes we have to bring them in, and sometimes we have to go to them.
Each of us are trained child-forensic interviewers. We’ll do those and coordinate with local law enforcement. We have to be prepared to testify if any of us have to go on the stand. We want to say with confidence that we did the best practices in our state.
Everybody works together to make this process work. We rely on each other, and it’s important to have that kind of relationship because we have the same goal, public safety.
What are some of the challenges you face when you work with victims and witnesses?
There’s always a challenge. Just keeping track of where witnesses and victims’ families are, keeping them engaged in the process and making sure they’re getting the information they need. Depending on the type of case that it is, there’s a whole plethora of different problems. I worked gang (cases) for a long time, and we have to be a little bit more aware of our surroundings because of where I was going. Even going into the courtroom, I was aware of what was going on around me and the people I was with. I had my car keyed.
What have been some of the more memorable cases you have worked on?
Every single case has something that is memorable about it. We’ve had some newsworthy cases that were no more important than the gross misdemeanors. They get the same treatment every time.
(Holbrook) was brutally victimized, and I was working with one of my favorite detectives from (Yakima County) sheriff’s office, Sam Perrault. We spent days, nights, weekends preparing that case all while getting ready to go to court on another case. Sam and I and the prosecutor went to the hospital where Vern was, and it just cemented in all of us the brutality of what had happened. It was a hard, emotional case.
You work with people who have gone through some of the worst trauma that anyone can face. What do you do to help yourself cope with what you are being exposed to?
That’s a challenge. It’s something we talk about in this unit. Self-care is important. We have some ways of debriefing. We can’t take it to our families. I would never want my husband or kids to hear or see what I’m involved in. If (a unit member) needs a mental health day, I can say you got it.
Sometimes in the court system deals are made to resolve cases that may not be to the satisfaction of the victims or their families. How do you explain what happened while acknowledging their frustration at not getting what they see as a full measure of justice?
I think part of being able to do that is, from the beginning, developing trust and understanding and building a relationship. Ethically we can only do what we do. We’re helping them realize with the facts of the case why it is going to be where it’s at.
A lot of people don’t understand that when we get a (conviction) and sentence to a high level, (the victims and their families) are not going to get better. It doesn’t change any of what happened to them. It helps them to understand that they participated (in the court process) and are holding someone accountable. We just remind them that you did what you did for this person, that you did everything you could do.
What do you like to do when you’re off duty?
At the end of the day, I like to garden. I love to hang out with my kids, grandkids and my 14-year-old golden retriever. He greets me and all is good in the world. I used to like to travel, but not as much. We like to camp. I try to learn one new thing every day.
