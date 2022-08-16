City Clerk Sonya Claar Tee is preparing to celebrate 30 years with the city of Yakima.
Tee said her career has been highlighted by supportive mentors and colleagues and watching community service and government in action.
In her time with the city, she has worked with five city managers, five interim city managers, 39 council members and 11 mayors.
Reflecting on past council members and mayors, she described Henry Beauchamp as the nicest, Dave Edler as the most compassionate and Mary Place as the most altruistic.
Here are some questions and answers with Tee. Some responses have been shortened.
How did your career with the city of Yakima begin?
I grew up in Lewiston, Idaho, and was living in Spokane when I met my, at the time, future husband, and he was from here. So that’s when I moved here, in 1992 when we got married.
Shortly after that, I started working at the city, and I started in the utility department. Thankfully, the city has been a great career for me. Not long after that, probably less than a year, I was promoted into the city manager’s office, and then I worked there for 18 years. I transferred into the clerk’s office as the deputy clerk and then a year later, Debbie Kloster, one of my mentors, was supposed to stay for probably another year and a half, but she decided she just wanted to retire. So I think about six months after I started in the clerk’s office as deputy, I became the city clerk.
So it was pretty intimidating. I had a lot to learn. In the clerk profession, there’s what’s called the Washington Municipal Clerks Association, which provides training for clerks. Thank God for (that) because that was my best resource.
What are your duties as city clerk?
My main role is, of course, putting the (City Council) agenda packets together, taking the minutes and being the main record keeper for the city for all of our official documents: resolutions, ordinances, minutes. I also am responsible for legal advertisements. Whenever the council sets a date for a public hearing, I do all the announcements for that. I am the elections liaison with Yakima County, so I’ve overseen seven successful charter changes. That’s a whole other process; it’s a lot of detail. I swear in the elected officials, and I swear in police officers.
That’s probably the highlight of my job. Whenever we have new police officers that are probationary, as soon as they come on, I get to go swear them in with the oath of office. And then once they pass probation, then they’ve got to get sworn in again by the municipal court presiding judge, and I get to give them the oath again. There’s also a variety of different documents that we have to file with other governmental agencies. And of course I take care of our budget and supervise employees. And of course handling public records.
Are there any particular challenges with the job?
Public records requests, I would say, are the biggest challenge. In 2008, we had 303 requests. Last year, we had almost 3,000, and our staff has only increased by one person to handle that. With the way technology has increased, you know, it used to be, yeah, go in your file cabinet, look for those records, no big deal. Now, you’ve got your file cabinets, you’ve got your electronic files, you’ve got your emails. And the requests we get (have) gotten more and more complex. Some requests will cross so many departments.
What do you really like about your job?
You know, I might complain a little about it and people probably wouldn’t know this, but I actually really like the council meetings. It’s government in action, seeing how people are going to respond to certain things, and I like taking the minutes.
And then, of course, working with elected officials. I’ve worked with a variety of them. That’s a fun part of my job because they’re all different, they all have their unique personalities and they’re all fun.
You read the consent agenda items so quickly and clearly at meetings. How did you learn to do that?
They do not train you on that. I have always been a fast reader, and I’ve always been a fast talker. I just feel like the faster I read those, the faster the meeting’s going to be over.
What’s the biggest change you’ve seen in your time with the city?
Technology. When I started in the city manager’s office, we didn’t have email. We had little pads for notes while you were out. And then in the clerk’s office, they had already purchased the online agenda system that we use, but they had not implemented it, so that was my job when I came in as deputy clerk was to implement that online agenda system.
Since then, we’ve gotten the city document center for our electronic record storage. We try to get as much on there as possible because then we can direct people to that instead of filing a public records request. It’s a lot faster: You can look it up yourself rather than wait for us to try to find it for you.
And then there’s things like Yak Back. That’s turned into a huge thing — people utilize the heck out of Yak Back. And our council meetings used to be videotaped and they did air them live, but now they’re livestreamed and virtual, so you can attend virtually by calling in through Zoom or you can attend in person. Since the pandemic, that’s been a huge shift from the way we used to do things. And it makes it so much easier for people to attend meetings, so that’s been really positive.
What do you like to do outside of work?
For outside of work, I don’t know if you’ve ever been to Rocky Top? We have so many cool places right around here, so that’s one of them. My husband and I like to go mountain biking there and sometimes we’ll go hiking there, too. And we do Cowiche Canyon, too, and (the Skyline Trail).
We used to ski. We were hardcore, avid skiers until I had some knee problems, but White Pass, that was our home mountain. I just love that. I’ve done the flip-flop on the Tieton. We also kayak. When it’s still not quite hot and super busy, we like to go to Roza. We kayak down to the dam and we pick up garbage.
I have a grandson who’s 2 years old, Levi. That’s my biggest highlight of everything, spending time with Levi.
