Former Yakima City Councilwoman Carmen Mendez has found her niche at Northwest Harvest, where she oversees food allocation and distribution statewide.
She’s the statewide director of food access network and allocation, a position she’s held for nearly three years.
Her office is at the new 200,000-square-foot distribution center recently completed near the intersection of Fruitvale Boulevard and North 20th Avenue.
This spring, a free store filled with produce, meat and nonperishables for those in need will be complete.
The distribution center will not only feed the store with food items, but food banks and pantries across the state.
Mendez coordinates with area farmers and other food providers to assure a steady supply reaches the distribution center and is disbursed throughout the state. She says she is passionate about helping overcome food insecurity in communities.
In a Q&A with the Herald-Republic, she tells us how she got the job and why it’s important.
What are your duties at NW Harvest?
As the statewide director of the food access network and allocation, I oversee a team of seven comprised of food access, food allocation, and a statewide allocation manager based in Yakima. Through our work at Northwest Harvest, we center the experiences of Black, Indigenous, and people of color to build a more just and equitable food system in Washington. We have various food distribution channels, which include the Safeway/Albertsons Gift Card Program, Food Bank Program, and Starbucks Food Share Program.
Do you travel?
Yes, we have distribution centers in Yakima, Auburn, Spokane Valley and the SODO Community Market (in Seattle). I also travel to meet with our current partners and attend coalition meetings.
How did you get the job?
I saw a job posting on Indeed and applied; the rest is history. It did take several months for the hiring process to be completed, but that was almost three years ago. Our people and equity team has improved its process, and the hiring process is much better. There are a few open positions at the new Yakima Distribution Center, so I encourage people to apply. The work-life balance is great.
What interested you in the job?
I had always wanted to work in agriculture, but my career path took me to the nonprofit sector. I was familiar with Northwest Harvest’s work in our community when I saw the posting for the agricultural procurement specialist position; I knew it would be an excellent opportunity to combine my interests with my experience. Furthermore, Northwest Harvest’s commitment to providing nutritious food with dignity resonated with my personal and professional values.
What’s most important about your job?
Northwest Harvest freely provides millions of pounds of food each year to a network to 400 food programs. My team works diligently to bring on new partners and give them access to our resources. Through our work, we are committed to providing culturally appropriate foods and staple food items to ensure that our partner food programs can provide well-rounded meals to their clients.
What do you like most about your job?
That I get to work for an organization that is working on ending hunger in Washington state, not just by providing food statewide but that we are addressing the root cause of hunger through policy changes at the state and federal level. I enjoy working with a diverse group of people throughout the state, which allows us to be innovative, creative and nimble to serve the needs of the different communities throughout the state.
What should the general community know about NW Harvest?
Northwest Harvest is a food justice organization striving to end hunger in Washington state. Part of a justice-centered movement, we advocate to change inequitable policies, practices and institutions that perpetuate hunger and poverty. We partner with a network of over 400 organizations to operate an emergency food supply chain. Together, we ensure communities across our state can access the nutritious food they want and need to thrive.
