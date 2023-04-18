John Walkenhauer knows a lot about structures in Yakima County. He began with the county in April 1992 as an appraiser, later became a code enforcement officer and eventually was named code enforcement division manager.
He’s assessed property values, enforced code violations on properties, and eventually launched an effort to help clean up abandoned homeless encampments along the Yakima River.
His tenure spans a time when code violations — many involving unpermitted structures, makeshift businesses operating on land zoned agriculture, and junked cars — were overwhelming. At one time, the county had about 1,300 active code violation cases throughout the 4,312-square-mile county, with only two enforcement officers.
Walkenhauer has spent the past several years working along the Yakima River, encouraging homeless people living in unsafe encampments to seek services and cleaning up abandoned encampments that often are filled with garbage, human waste and drug needles.
Now, he’s retiring after 31 years of service. His last day is Friday.
In a Q&A with the Yakima Herald-Republic, Walkenhauer describes his experience working for the county and why his job matters.
What inspired you to work for the county?
The need to get a more secure job with benefits. I had worked in non-union construction, and after having a family and going through a major downturn in the economy, my wife insisted that I find a more secure occupation with benefits such as health care and retirement. I applied multiple times for a variety of state, county and city jobs.
Why is it important?
To help promote and protect the health, safety and environment for all county residents by attempting to achieve compliance with the laws and regulations that Yakima County has adopted.
What have you learned most on the job?
To treat people the way you would want to be treated.
What did you like most about the job?
The positive impact that I believe I have made and the great people that I have been fortunate to work with.
What did you least like about the job?
The inability to get closure, compliance on hundreds of cases that are in violation of county codes and ordinances.
What should the public know about your job?
That it is a very stressful, difficult and sometime dangerous job in that you are oftentimes dealing with volatile situations and difficult and unreasonable people. More often than not, no one is happy at the end of
the day.
Will you miss the job?
I will miss working with my staff and the many great people I have gotten to know while working for the county.
How do you plan to spend your retirement?
My wife and I plan to catch up on life, travel and spend more time with family, especially with our four grandkids.
Biography Name: John Walkenhauer Employment: Yakima County code enforcement manager Length of service: 31 years Retirement date: April 21
