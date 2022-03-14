A pool in east Yakima and food security projects in Yakima and Selah are among the Yakima Valley initiatives to win funding as part of the 2022 supplemental capital budget approved by the Legislature last week.
The budget, which covers state investments over the next two years, includes $1 million for a community pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Yakima. Currently, the only public outdoor pool in the city of Yakima is Franklin Pool at 2101 Tieton Drive.
Sen. Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside advocated for funding the project, saying it would provide an outdoor pool in a part of the community that is primarily low-income.
“The pool’s on the east side, and that’s a good project there,” he said.
Rep. Gina Mosbrucker of Goldendale said the pool would also teach kids life-saving swimming skills and give them something to do in the summer that could lead to sports interests or scholarships.
Discussion of an outdoor pool on the city’s east side has been ongoing for years. The community felt the loss after the city closed Miller Pool and Washington Pool in East Yakima in 2005 and 2006, and the city considered design options for a pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in 2019. The park, which already has a water playground or “spray park,” is at the corner of South Eighth and Beech streets next to Washington Middle School.
Lawmakers also secured $3.2 million for the Northwest Harvest food bank expansion in Yakima, a project Rep. Chris Corry said was important for District 14.
“I think this has a huge impact on our district, both in terms of jobs and also helping people in the Valley and streamlining response,” Corry said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of good opportunities for our local growers to be able to partner with Northwest Harvest with this expansion.”
The $3.2 million will be used for updates to the cold storage system at the Yakima warehouse, which will increase the amount of fresh food the organization can store and distribute, according to a news release from Christina Wong, Northwest Harvest’s public policy and advocacy director.
Another $1.03 million will support Comprehensive Healthcare’s mental health clinic in Goldendale. Mosbrucker said the goal is to provide beds and treatment to people seeking behavioral health, mental health or substance abuse help.
“We want people to get help instead of being incarcerated, but when the infrastructure isn't in place, which it wasn't -- we were already short before that -- then we see people die on the streets,” Mosbrucker said.
The number of local projects included in the state budget came down to teamwork, Sen. Curtis King of Yakima said in a news release. All of Yakima Valley's lawmakers in the Legislature are Republican.
"I am very pleased with the level of funding that has been provided to the projects in our district that are included in the capital budget,” King said in the release. “These projects will help our district for years to come.”
Included in the budget was $52,000 for the Selah Naches Food Bank in Selah. The organization is planning to build a new facility near Goodlander Road and North Park Drive in Selah.
Rep. Jeremie Dufault of Selah previously expressed support for the food bank project. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
Rep. Alex Ybarra of Quincy said there were some District 13 projects that received funding in the supplemental budget. One was the First Street Downtown Revitalization project in downtown Cle Elum. The budget allocates $465,000 for part of the three-phase project, Ybarra said.
A health center in Moses Lake, Confluence Health Treatment Center, was also awarded $1.2 million.
Central Washington University in Ellensburg received $1.8 million for a health education building expansion and $1.5 million for infrastructure improvements.
Steve DuPont, CWU’s executive director of government relations, said additional funding was requested for the renovation and expansion of the Nicholson Pavilion at CWU, which houses athletic and academic facilities, to meet high bids for construction work on the building. The state is providing $62.2 million total for the project.
DuPont said the infrastructure dollars will be used to replace underground electrical cabling at the university after an outage in May.
The capital budget includes funding for several other local projects, including:
- $3.3 million for HopeSource homeless youth services in Ellensburg.
- $1.5 million for FISH Community Food Bank and Food Pantry in Ellensburg.
- $232,000 for YMCA Yakima Park in Yakima.
- $670,000 for Klickitat County Animal Shelter in Goldendale.
- $70,000 for Yakima Valley Trolleys Bucket Truck in Yakima.
- $50,000 for the Naches rearing pond.
- $10,000 for Yakima County Fire District 12 in Yakima.
Local lawmakers disappointed with session
Although they advocated for local projects, Yakima Valley lawmakers said they were disappointed with budget outcomes in the 2022 session.
With a historic amount of money to allocate this session, Mosbrucker said the biggest disappointment was not giving it back in the form of tax relief to help offset high food and fuel costs, and there wasn't enough in savings. She said it was good, however, that there was more money made available for school construction, mental health and broadband access.
Corry said he was concerned that the state has continued to grow its budget but didn’t provide meaningful tax relief to the general population or direct more funds to reserves.
“Instead of shoring up our reserves, we just added new spending,” Corry said. “The last thing I want to do is create new programs and then turn around and have to cut them or gut them in the future. So I think we should have been a little more fiscally responsible.”
Honeyford agreed.
“My concern was that even with all those funds, we didn't do anything really to provide tax relief to our citizens,” Honeyford said. “Instead, we passed a transportation funding package that’s going to increase the price of driver's licenses and license plates and things like that.”
Ybarra also said he wasn’t happy with the transportation budget, which he said included a lot of fees.
Pulling back Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency powers, which was a priority for Yakima Valley lawmakers at the start of the session, was another disappointment, they said.
Corry said the Legislature didn’t pass any meaningful emergency power reforms. One bill that would limit emergency orders to 60 days was heard in the House state government committee, but it didn’t make it to the floor.
“Emergency power reform isn't about ending this one,” Corry said, “it's about correcting an imbalance that the COVID emergency has shown in our system.”
Ybarra said Inslee’s current emergency order has now lasted nearly 800 days, so not passing a reform bill was a disappointment. He said those bills, along with other items like the transportation budget, were stopped along party lines.
“Being in the minority is really tough because we don't have the votes to move a lot of the bills that we'd like to go forward,” Ybarra said.
Ybarra said he is optimistic for next year.
“We had a lot of good momentum, at least my caucus did,” Ybarra said. “We have really high hopes for this coming November, and hopefully we can get a lot of voters to go our way.”
This story has been updated with comments from Rep. Gina Mosbrucker of Goldendale.
