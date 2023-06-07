Juneteenth is just around the corner and Yakima is set to celebrate.
Events hosted by the Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington and Yakima NAACP will begin June 15 and go through the holiday itself June 19.
The celebrations honor the final emancipation of slaves in the United States on Jun 19, 1865, when federal troops announced the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas two years after it had been signed.
The Downtown Yakima Rotary’s Racial Justice Committee will host an event for Rotarians and community members June 15.
The Rev. Robert Trimble and Eisenhower High School Class President Joshua Jaiyeola will host Historical Perspectives, a discussion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches.
Jaiyeola will lead the discussion with Trimble at 5:30 p.m. at Yakima Valley College. They will focus on King’s “I Have a Dream” and “I Have Been to the Mountaintop” speeches. The event is free for members of the community.
A free community celebration hosted by OIC and the NAACP will take place June 17 at Central Lutheran Church and Martin Luther King Jr. Park. A Freedom Ride caravan will leave Central Lutheran Church near the intersection of 16th and Yakima Avenue at 11:30 a.m. and make its way to the park at 610 S. 9th St., where food vendors and resource booths will be set up from noon to 4 p.m.
It is the 31st annual Juneteenth celebration in Yakima, according to OIC.
The event will include live R&B and gospel music and oral Yakima family histories. Community members older than 65 and younger than 17 will receive free snacks and beverages. Attending the event is free, but vendors will sell food and other merchandise.
The weekend will conclude with performances at The Seasons Gallery and Bistro and Performance Hall on June 18 and 19.
On June 18, Yakima performers Evelyn Malone and Tyler Beauchamp will perform historical African-American vignettes at 3 p.m. at The Seasons Gallery and Bistro at 101 N. Naches Ave. The event is free.
June 19 will be the Seasons Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration in The Seasons Performance Hall, also at 101 N. Naches Ave. Vocalist Josephine Howell will be joined by her band and other singers for a performance that will include gospel, blues and jazz.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at The Seasons Performance Hall’s website. Doors open at 3 p.m.
