Community members are invited to mental health awareness walk on Sept. 17 in Yakima.
Shanna Osman of Yakima has partnered with Yakima Parks and Recreation, Comprehensive Healthcare, Behavioral Health Services and Children’s Village to put together a suicide awareness mental health walk.
Osman's son Collin, age 8, died by suicide four years ago, and the event is way to bring awareness to an important topic, she said.
The walk is planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Randall Park, 1399 S. 48th Ave. There isn't a cost to attend.
Event sponsors will have tents up in the park with more information on mental health services. A lava lamp-making station will be available for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.