For the third week in a row, iAero Airways, the airline that contracts with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to transport migrant detainees, landed its flights at Boeing Field, not the Yakima Air Terminal.
In 2019, ICE moved its air operations to the Yakima Air Terminal after a King County executive order prevented fixed-base operators at Boeing Field from working with ICE flights. A U.S. District Court judge ruled that ICE could resume using the Western Washington airport in March and on May 2, a contracted ICE flight landed in King County.
Since then, at least four iAero Airways flights have landed in King County, including back-to-back flights on May 8 and 9.
ICE did not comment on its future operations after the May 2 flight, but officials at the Yakima Air Terminal and local observers shared their reactions on the change, while community groups and officials in King County plan to observe the flights.
Almost 9,800 detainees were transported through the Yakima Air Terminal for the nearly four years ICE used the airport. Detained migrants coming to and from the Northwest ICE Processing Center (NWIPC) in Tacoma were bused over the Cascade Mountains.
Many of the flights would come from the Phoenix area and depart for El Paso, according to data from the Yakima Immigrant Response Network (YIRN), a local organization that monitored the flights.
In an interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic last year, a former detainee named Pablo Allison described his experience at the NWPIC and a flight from the Yakima Air Terminal to El Paso, where he was deported by bus. He called the experience dehumanizing.
Reactions in Yakima
Danielle Surkatty volunteers with YIRN and has been monitoring the flights since they began in Yakima. She is glad, to an extent, that the flights will not be in Yakima.
“I’m hopeful it will reduce the level of fear in the community when people don’t see ICE buses all the time,” she said.
Still, she noted that the deportations will continue and detainees will continue to experience the flights. The flights did not mean ICE was increasing deportations or activity in Yakima.
“It’s not like they’re pulling people off the street and deporting them,” Surkatty said. “(The flights are) moving on back to the original location. It’s a logistical change, but the flights are still the same. People are being deported, people are still coming up from the border.”
King County Executive Dow Constantine had issued an order that prevented the three fixed base operators -- the private companies that help fuel and maintain planes -- at Boeing Field from working with ICE. When ICE began using the Yakima airport in 2019, the Yakima City Council voted 4-3 against drafting a similar executive order. Since then, iAero Airways has landed at the Yakima Air Terminal and used McCormick Air Center, a local fixed base operator that services flights.
Jaime Vera, airport operations and maintenance manager at the Yakima Air Terminal, estimated that ICE and iAero Airways paid a little more than $200 for landing fees, depending on the size of the plane, along with another $200 for security. Yakima Air Terminal was paid about $400 per flight, he said.
“That’s standard,” Vera said. “It’s treated like any other airline using our facilities.”
He said airport staff monitored the onboarding and deplaning of detained migrants to make sure there were no dangers to airport operations. Airport staff also worked with YIRN to keep counts of detainees and facilitate observation by community members before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money generated from ICE flights was revenue for the airport, he added, but it was never something the Yakima Air Terminal relied on.
“We weren’t expecting them to come in,” Vera said. “We were never really planning to depend on the revenue.”
Renewed attention in King County
Surkatty praised Yakima Air Terminal for working with YIRN to monitor the flights.
“Observation is important, people need to know what’s happening. The government, ICE, has not been forthcoming,” she said.
Surkatty has shared some of YIRN’s strategies with La Resistencia, a community organization in Western Washington that is trying to observe ICE flights in King County. Maru Mora Villalpando, an activist with La Resistencia, said volunteers have tried to observe ICE operations at the Boeing Field and the NWIPC, where she said they have been confronted by security personnel.
King County officials have committed to facilitating observation of the flights and publishing a monthly report on them.
“We set up a viewing area in our airport terminal for interested parties to watch the flight operations remotely via closed-circuit television,” Barbara Ramey, deputy communications manager in King County, said in an email. “Our airport employees did not provide any support to the flights.”
Ramey said a report would be released on the 15th of every month covering the previous month’s flights on the county’s website. The report for the May flights will be released June 15.
Signature Flight Support, a private, fixed base operator at Boeing Field, is the company fueling and servicing the iAero Airways flights.
Ramey said Signature Flight Support is a long-time tenant at Boeing Field provides services to many other airlines and flights besides ICE and iAero Airways.
“As an independent operation, Signature is free to conduct business as they see fit, within the bounds of applicable laws and contract agreements,” Ramey said.
Signature Flight Support officials said they were bound by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules.
“Per FAA regulations on private, commercial and government flights, our (Fixed base operators) have no ability or authority to restrict flight operations that operate within the rules of the law, cannot request specific details of a flight’s purpose, and must make public use airports available to anyone the FAA allows to operate,” Signature Flight Support said in a statement.
