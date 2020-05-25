More than 100 people left their homes Monday and ventured to Sarg Hubbard Park in east Yakima to remember those who had fallen on the battlefield.
Motorcycles of local groups lined curbs at the park as men and women filled an assembly of chairs. Many more stood.
Ed Falter, adjutant for the Marine Corps League, was pleased with the turnout.
“Last year wasn’t as large, but the weather was bad,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping many folks home under Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order.
But not on Memorial Day.
“I think people came out despite the COVID status,” said Falter, who led the ceremonies. “We’re not going to be put down.”
Mayor Patricia Byers attended. She thanked those in the crowd for their service after being asked to speak by Falter.
She told how she had family who served in the military and that it was honor be part of the gathering memorializing the great sacrifice service members have made for our country.
“We have liberty and I want to celebrate that, but with liberty comes responsibility,” she said.
Falter recalled the service of those who served in World War II — a medic who served in Italy and a turret gunner in the belly of a fighter aircraft.
“And he thanked God every time the plane touched down,” he said.
Those stories, he said, and many, many more are our country’s legacy.
“Look around — you’re all fellow Americans,” he said. “You’re out here for a reason — pass it on.”
He asked the crowd to raise their hand if they had a family member who has served in the armed forces who was no longer here. Many hands went up.
Those with raised hands shared the name, military branch and place of service of their family member.
Falter stressed the importance of preserving these stories, ceremonies and passing them on to future generations.
“If we don’t continue these ceremonies, our country will fade and I don’t want to see that happen,” he said.
Loren Corpuz with the Yakama Warriors Association — a veterans group on the Yakama Reservation — played taps on his trumpet and ballads for each branch of service. Men and women sang and whistled along.
Vic Ganuelas, also of the Warriors Association, placed a bamboo cross with red and white flowers at its center of the park’s memorial wall.
Veterans formed a color guard, and then riflemen fired a three-shot salute.
In closing, Falter likened the COVID-19 virus to any other foreign threat the Unites States has faced in the past.
“We’re going to pull together and get through this — this country has always done that,” he said. “We gather in strength, we gather in freedom, we gather in the memory and mind of those who have passed on.
“Under that flag, every day we are free because of the ones who went before us.”