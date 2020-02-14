The Yakima Police Department invites community members to attend its annual awards ceremony Tuesday.
Life-saving awards, the Officer of the Year Award, the Non-Commissioned Employee of the Year Award, and other honors will be presented, and recent retirees will be honored.
The ceremony starts at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Yakima Foursquare Church, 700 N. 40th Ave.
Y-PAC, the city’s government access cable channel, will record the ceremony. It will be replayed several times on Y-PAC (Spectrum cable channel 194) and will be available on the city of Yakima website.