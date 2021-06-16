The Yakima community will celebrate the re-opening of the newly renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Thursday.
Residents are invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. at the park at South 8th Street and Beech.
The park has a new 576 square-foot picnic pavilion, improved lighting and new playground equipment. Park improvements are valued at more than $160,000.
Mayor Patricia Byers, Yakima Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Rod Bryant and Yakima County Commissioners Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde are expected to speak at the event.
Eric Silvers also will speak on Thursday. As a third-generation resident east Yakima and past president of the Downtown Yakima Rotary Club, Silvers started an initiative in October 2019 to improve the park where he spent much of his time growing up. He wanted to give back to his community.
“I grew up in this park, played with my friends, learned to swim and went to school in that neighborhood,” said Silvers in a statement.
In September of 2020 after a delayed start due to COVID, the city’s three Rotary clubs began work installing the new playground. Along with Yakima Downtown Rotary, Sunrise Rotary and Southwest Rotary, volunteers from the neighborhood and Yakima city workers helped to assemble playground equipment.
Rotarians raised more than $160,000 through donations and a grant to help the city purchase the new equipment.