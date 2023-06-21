Community members will celebrate improvements at Miller Park in Yakima just in time for its centennial.
Almost three years after raising the initial funds for the project, city officials will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park improvements at 2 p.m. Thursday. The park at 513 N. Third St. is one of Yakima's oldest.
The project is the result of community fundraisers, state funds and a partnership involving the city, the Millennium Foundation and Tieton Mosaics.
Miller Park has new basketball rims, a backboard and improved lighting and fencing near the courts. Other additions include new walkways, restrooms, a picnic shelter and new playground equipment.
The park will also prominently feature more than 10 works of art from Tieton Mosaic. These include six two-sided mosaics that will serve as selfie stations.
