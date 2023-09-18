Two Yakima-based community organizations have made large donations toward construction of a new aquatic center at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
In a news release, the city said OIC of Washington has pledged $500,000 to the project and the Yakima Valley Community Foundation said it was giving a gift of $225,000.
“Delivering on the promise of a top-quality aquatic center being built to serve not only the northeast and southeast Yakima neighborhoods but the entire community really resonated with the OIC leadership,” said Anthony Peterson, the organization's CEO.
The community foundation's gift honors Ester Huey, a former member of the foundation’s board, for her tireless work on projects such as the aquatic center, said CEO Sharon Miracle.
“The foundation is committed to building infrastructure and opportunities for historically underrepresented communities, and the aquatic center project is emblematic of that goal,” she said.
Community leaders have been advocating for a new pool in east Yakima since 2005, when the city closed Miller and Eisenhower pools. Washington Pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park was closed and replaced by a splash pad in 2006, leaving no pools easily accessible for families in east Yakima neighborhoods.
Design work on the new aquatic center has been underway since last year. In June, Yakima Parks and Recreation officials began sharing artist renderings at Yakima City Council meetings, other city committee meetings and with community organizations.
Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin next year.
The estimated cost of the aquatic center is $11 million. The city and Yakima County have committed $3 million each to the project. The Legislature contributed more than $2 million.
A grassroots, community-based committee was formed earlier this summer to generate the remaining $3 million needed to build the aquatic center. All donations are being made to the Yakima Valley Community Foundation, which is managing the aquatic center fund.
An update on the fundraising efforts for the aquatic center from consultant Addy Logsdon is scheduled during Tuesday's Yakima City Council meeting.
For more information about the Yakima Valley Community Foundation and how to donate to the Aquatic Center Fund, visit yakimavalleycf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.