About 50 community members gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Yakima on Sunday to pray for a 4-year-old who went missing in Yakima on Saturday night.
The short candlelight vigil took place as authorities spent Saturday night and Sunday searching for the boy who went missing around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in Sarg Hubbard Park.
Lucian was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. The boy’s family searched for 15 minutes before calling the Yakima Police Department at 7:30 p.m.
In a video update at 8 p.m. Sunday, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said more than 100 people assisted with the search on Sunday, using drones, dogs, boats and divers.
Murray said teams of detectives were out all day talking to people, looking in areas where Lucian may have been and reviewing videotape.
More resources and technology will be deployed in the waterways around the park on Monday, he said.
“I just want to assure the public that everything we can do, and the experts are asking us to do, we are doing,” he said.
The Yakima County sheriff’s search and rescue team is in charge of the search, but Murray said the YPD is still involved and searching.
“The search and rescue team are experts and have a plan, and are executing that plan,” he said. “We’re going to assist them in any way possible, and defer to their expertise and knowledge.”
He also encouraged people to support the family. “The best thing we can do right now is to wrap our arms around this family, care for them, and do everything we can to bring Lucian home safe,” he said.
Contact the Yakima Sheriff’s Department at 509-575-2500 or call 911 with any information or tips.
Anyone with photos or video from Sarg Hubbard Park between 6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday night is encouraged to send it to ypd@yakimapolice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.