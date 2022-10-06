Dozens of sunflowers dotted the surface of Reflection Pond in Sarg Hubbard Park on Thursday to mark missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia’s birthday. The flowers were placed there by his friends and family who gathered at the Yakima park where he was last seen Sept. 10.

Though not exactly a celebration, Lucian’s love for all things colorful and marine was on full display at the park, where blue streamers, cupcakes, and even dolphin-shaped balloons hung from the rafters of the park’s pavilion.

His family spent the day decorating the area and making it look like a proper birthday party. His family wants others to know his life is being celebrated and the search for him isn’t over.

“We don’t want his face to fade, we don’t him to become a background story. We’re here to continue raising awareness that we are here looking for Lucian still,” said Amy Bailey, Lucian’s aunt.

A candlelight vigil in the evening brought together nearly 100 people who prayed and sang for his safe return.

Missing boy

Lucian, who is autistic and nonverbal, has a fascination with sea life. He was last seen Sept. 10, walking across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard Park and toward the Yakima River and other bodies of water. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it.

Hundreds of search and rescue and law enforcement personnel from around the state searched the waterways and area around the park in the days following his disappearance. Police say they don’t suspect foul play.

Bailey said the family is spending all of its time and energy looking for Lucian.

“This is a very hard day today. The fact that it's his birthday and we’re hosting an event to get volunteers to search for him rather than waking up to him surrounded by presents and with a big smile on his face is difficult. It's all just been really difficult,” Amy said.

With all efforts going toward ensuring the push for Lucian’s search doesn’t lose momentum, his family printed out 600 new missing child posters for volunteers to distribute. They were stacked on top of a table inside the pavilion.

Taped to the tables were print-outs of a QR code linking to CalTopo, a social hiking app the family has been using to keep track of what trails have been surveyed in the search for Lucian. Nearby were birthday cards for Lucian from community members.

Support from community

Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mother, said she has always loved decorating for her children’s birthdays. Oftentimes, Sandra said, decorating for parties was a day-long affair.

“On his birthday, we’d usually begin decorating the night before so he could wake and see everything set up already. Last year it looked like we were under the sea in my house. Just thinking of his face when he would wake up and seeing how he’s not with us this year, it’s a lot, it’s really hard,” Sandra said.

Sandra struggled to hold back tears as she spoke about past birthdays with Lucian. She said it didn’t take much to make him happy but that she knew even if he couldn’t express it, being celebrated made him ecstatic.

She said seeing so many people show up to her son’s birthday gave her hope. While some on social media have been throwing around accusations and unfounded theories as to the circumstances of Lucian’s disappearance, she said seeing people show up physically to volunteer lets her know the community still supports her and her family’s search for Lucian.

“For the people that are here and continuously showing support and love, there are no words I can say to say thank you enough. There is no expression for how grateful I am for the people who haven’t stopped searching. I just want people to know we’re not going to stop."

His family is leading the search for Lucian, with the Yakima Police Department actively following the case.