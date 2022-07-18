Yakima residents can participate in a community effort to report, cover and prevent vandalism in their neighborhoods and build relationships with law enforcement during an upcoming Community Action Day, the city announced in a news release Friday.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Garfield Elementary School, 612 N. Sixth Ave.
There will be informational booths, food and supplies provided at the event, and volunteers can connect with law enforcement, city officials, schools, businesses and community organizations.
Volunteers can also claim a free paint bucket and supply kit to cover any future vandalism on their own property, the release said.
Graffiti abatement is one way the city works to reduce vandalism in neighborhoods and deter criminal activity, spokesperson Randy Beehler said in the release.
Community Action Day is funded through a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce.
For more information contact Tony Doan at 509-576-6524 or tony.doan@yakimawa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.