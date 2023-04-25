The League of Women Voters of Yakima County will resume its Community Conversations series with a talk about foster care on Thursday.

Venus Lomeli will discuss her work as the director of community engagement for Foster First, a nonprofit organization that connects children and families in the foster care system with support services in Central Washington, a news release said.

The league paused Community Conversations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

Thursday’s discussion will be at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. 48th Avenue in Yakima. It will start at 5:30 p.m. and is free to attend, according to the release.

