The Sunnyside community COVID-19 testing center will reopen Wednesday because of rising coronavirus case numbers.
The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St., according to a news release from the Yakima Health District.
“With the rise of COVID-19 cases in the community, we knew how important it was to open the community-based testing site in Sunnyside again,” said Nathan Johnson, local emergency response coordinator for the health district. “Individuals will now have another option to get tested that is free, low-barrier and accessible. Please get tested if you experience COVID-19 symptoms.”
Individuals will park and walk up to a trailer to be tested. Appointments are not required, but people can preregister ahead of time.
The COVID-19 testing center at State Fair Park in Yakima was closed Tuesday because of wildfire smoke, and is scheduled to resume operations Wednesday.
Cases continue to rise in Yakima County because of the more contagious delta variant. From June 1 to Aug. 17, the case rate increased from 120 to 508 per 100,000 the hospitalization rate increased from 2.7 to 7.0 per 100,000. Twenty three people have died, the health district reported Friday.
The health district encourages people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccination locations are listed at YakimaVaccines.org.